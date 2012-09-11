GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Tuesday ahead of a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, repositioning from last week's rally spurred by heightened speculation for more stimulus globally. * The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against the dollar on Tuesday as traders grew wary after the currency's sharp gains late last week and ahead of key events in Europe and the United States. * Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised concerns about demand for oil. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 10 * BSE index 17,766.78 points (up 0.10 pct) * NSE index 5,363.45 points (up 0.09 pct) * Rupee 55.44/45 per dollar (55.3550/3650) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.20 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.77 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Investors fed up with years of poor returns are deserting BRIC equity funds, pushing share valuations to record cheap levels and questioning the future of the high-profile investment theme. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Senior finance ministry official Sunil Soni, additional finance secretary at an event in Mumbai at 0600 GMT. * Arvind Mayaram, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in ministry of finance, who is looking after all the important measures such as proposed hike in diesel and other fuel prices, steps to rein in widening fiscal deficit will be speaking at 12.30 IST (7.00 GMT) on Tuesday at the annual general meeting of FICCI, an industry lobby group. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's Syndicate Bank has picked Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P.Morgan and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings for a potential sale of up to $500 million in dollar bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said. * EXIM bank raised S$250m (US$202m) in five-year bonds which was priced at 3.375 percent, at the tighter end of the final guidance of 3.375-3.500 percent. Initial guidance was at 3.625 percent when the bank announced the Reg S-only deal earlier on Monday. (IFR) * Infosys Ltd has agreed to buy Zurich-based Lodestone Holding AG in a deal valued at 330 million Swiss francs ($349.58 million). * Max India Ltd, a diversified group with interests in hospitals and life insurance businesses, said on Monday it had sold its unit that makes polypropylene film to Germany's Treofan for 5.4 billion rupees ($97 million). * The 5 bln rupees public issue of bonds of India Infoline Finance has closed ahead of its deadline. The issue, which opened on September 5, was closed on September 7 ahead of the September 18 deadline as the issue oversubscribed more than 2.36 times. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.69-72 55.62 55.72 55.62 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 10* $125.04 mln# Month-to-date** $110.59 mln Year-to-date** $12.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 7 $29.64 mln Month-to-date -$133.50 mln Year-to-date $4.40 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 10 Foreign Banks 3.91 bln Public Sector Banks -6.74 bln Private Sector Banks 6.02 bln Mutual Funds -0.55 bln Others 0.24 bln Primary Dealers -2.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 9.40% 2012 Redemption Sep 11 115170.00 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Sep 12 1913.54 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day tbills Sept. 12 70 bln 182-day tbills Sept. 12 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 10 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday accepted all 21 bids for 432.5 billion rupees ($7.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI marginally up at 47.71 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)