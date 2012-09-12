GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors
remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the
legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later in the day and
the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further stimulus measures
this week.
* The U.S. dollar hovered near four-month lows against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday after Moody's warned it
could cut the credit rating of the United States and on
expectations of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster
the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone
rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude
futures.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders prepared
for this week's wave of public and private debt supply, a day
ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is
expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 11
* BSE index 17,852.95 points (up 0.49 pct)
* NSE index 5,390.00 points (up 0.50 pct)
* Rupee 55.34/35 per dollar (55.44/45)
* 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday relaxed
guidelines for Indian companies to raise money overseas through
external commercial borrowings (ECB).
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release industrial output data for July on
Sept. 12 around 11.00 IST (0530 GMT.) India's industrial output
fell for third time in four months in June, and is likely to
remain weak in July as well.
* India's Finance Minister P Chidambaram would speak to the
heads of nine state-run companies on Wednesday around 10.00 IST
(4.30 GMT).
* G. Padmanabhan, the Reserve Bank of India's executive
director, who handles financial markets, will be giving a speech
on financial inclusion at 0410 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* GAIL India Ltd confirmed media reports that it
is eyeing the liquefied natural gas assets being put up for sale
by Spain's Repsol in Canada, Peru, and Trinidad.
* Religare Health Trust, which will own assets managed by
Indian hospital group Fortis, is offering an indicative yield of
8.5% to 9% for its IPO that could raise as much as S$500m
(US$405m). (IFR)
* German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG is
selling a 1.2 percent stake in its Indian unit Siemens Ltd
in a deal that is expected to raise up to $50 million,
according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.48-53 55.62 55.65 55.44 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 11* $76.46 mln#
Month-to-date** $241.96 mln
Year-to-date** $12.54 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 11 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 10 -$25.16 mln
Month-to-date -$269.25 mln
Year-to-date $4.41 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 11
Foreign Banks -0.80 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.89 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.97 bln
Mutual Funds 0.75 bln
Others 0.06 bln
Primary Dealers -6.87 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Sep 12 1913.54
(26 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87
(GUJARAT)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day tbills Sept. 12 70 bln
182-day tbills Sept. 12 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 11
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday accepted all 23
bids for 513.90 billion rupees ($9.3 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It also said it accepted the sole bid for 50
million rupees at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 70.11 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)