GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later in the day and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further stimulus measures this week. * The U.S. dollar hovered near four-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after Moody's warned it could cut the credit rating of the United States and on expectations of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude futures. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders prepared for this week's wave of public and private debt supply, a day ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 11 * BSE index 17,852.95 points (up 0.49 pct) * NSE index 5,390.00 points (up 0.50 pct) * Rupee 55.34/35 per dollar (55.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday relaxed guidelines for Indian companies to raise money overseas through external commercial borrowings (ECB). KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for July on Sept. 12 around 11.00 IST (0530 GMT.) India's industrial output fell for third time in four months in June, and is likely to remain weak in July as well. * India's Finance Minister P Chidambaram would speak to the heads of nine state-run companies on Wednesday around 10.00 IST (4.30 GMT). * G. Padmanabhan, the Reserve Bank of India's executive director, who handles financial markets, will be giving a speech on financial inclusion at 0410 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * GAIL India Ltd confirmed media reports that it is eyeing the liquefied natural gas assets being put up for sale by Spain's Repsol in Canada, Peru, and Trinidad. * Religare Health Trust, which will own assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis, is offering an indicative yield of 8.5% to 9% for its IPO that could raise as much as S$500m (US$405m). (IFR) * German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG is selling a 1.2 percent stake in its Indian unit Siemens Ltd in a deal that is expected to raise up to $50 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.48-53 55.62 55.65 55.44 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 11* $76.46 mln# Month-to-date** $241.96 mln Year-to-date** $12.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 10 -$25.16 mln Month-to-date -$269.25 mln Year-to-date $4.41 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 11 Foreign Banks -0.80 bln Public Sector Banks 4.89 bln Private Sector Banks 1.97 bln Mutual Funds 0.75 bln Others 0.06 bln Primary Dealers -6.87 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Sep 12 1913.54 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day tbills Sept. 12 70 bln 182-day tbills Sept. 12 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 11 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday accepted all 23 bids for 513.90 billion rupees ($9.3 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also said it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 70.11 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)