GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, but investors remained optimistic of further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. * The euro held near a four-month high on Thursday after Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for Berlin to ratify the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, looking to extend gains further on possible stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Brent oil futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks curbed gains. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 12 * BSE index 18,000.03 points (up 0.82 pct) * NSE index 5,431.00 points (up 0.76 pct) * Rupee 55.21/22 per dollar (55.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in the season so far, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. * Indians living overseas have parked less money with Indian banks in July, compared with the previous two months, as an initial euphoria over the central bank's efforts to attract such deposits waned, bankers said. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $785 million and did not buy any dollars in July, compared with net sales of $50 million in the previous month, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India cbank deputy H.R. Khan to attend the launch of interbank mobile payment service of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd at 0630 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) invites tenders to raise up to 30 billion rupees through the issue of triple tranche bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Syndicate Bank (Baa2/BBB-) kick-started investor meetings in Hong Kong on Thursday with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as leads. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.48-53 55.40 55.60 55.37 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 12* $81.74 mln# Month-to-date** $342.15 mln Year-to-date** $12.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 11 $46.37 mln Month-to-date -$222.88 mln Year-to-date $4.46 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 12 Foreign Banks -6.34 bln Public Sector Banks 13.99 bln Private Sector Banks -14.03 bln Mutual Funds -2.30 bln Others 7.88 bln Primary Dealers 0.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00 SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 15 1103.57 (11 States) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 12 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday accepted all 15 bids for 307.45 billion rupees ($5.6 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 73.39 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.17 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)