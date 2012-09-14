GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy. * The dollar hit a four-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday, extending its losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new round of aggressive monetary stimulus to promote U.S. job creation, investment and consumption. * Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session on Friday, climbing above $116 a barrel on hopes for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme to stimulate the economy. * Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the Treasury buys many had expected. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 13 * BSE index 18,021.16 points (up 0.12 pct) * NSE index 5,435.35 points (up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 55.43/44 per dollar (55.21/22) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.20 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India raised the price of heavily subsidised diesel on Thursday to rein in its fiscal deficit and counter the threat of becoming the first of the big emerging economies to be downgraded to junk. * India has moved further away from a widespread drought with a third straight week of heavy rains and the weather office is now suggesting the crucial monsoon could even slow its retreat, helping winter planting in the major food producer. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release monthly wholesale price index based inflation data for August around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT) . * The Indian cabinet will consider a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers, moving forward with a much-delayed reform that could revitalise debt-ridden domestic carriers at 1200 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who heads the monetary policy department, will be in a panel discussion on financial services of Kerala, a south Indian state at 0530 GMT. * RBI's weekly statistical supplement including the forex reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet is in "very preliminary" discussions with various Gulf carriers for possible investments, but any decision will be taken only after the government relaxes rules, a spokeswoman told Reuters. * GSPC is planning an up to 30 billion rupees (US$543m) dual-tranche bond sale. The sale is split into a 60-year hybrid tranche with a call at the end of 10th year and a eight-year straight bond. (IFR) * More Indian names are heading to the Singapore dollar bond market after IDBI kicked open the door in late August. ICICI Bank is the latest financial institution mulling a three-year deal, and talking to banks about the possibility of doing it in the local currency markets. There does not seem to be a formal mandate out there but banks are pitching for one. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.02-07 55.70 54.68 54.97 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 13* $65.25 mln# Month-to-date** $447.11 mln Year-to-date** $12.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 12 $25.72 mln Month-to-date -$197.16 mln Year-to-date $4.48 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 13 Foreign Banks -8.18 bln Public Sector Banks 18.06 bln Private Sector Banks -18.11bln Mutual Funds -2.97 bln Others 10.17 bln Primary Dealers 1.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00 SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 15 1103.57 (11 States) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 13 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted all 16 bids for 322.35 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 75.20 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)