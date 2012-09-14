GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while
the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the
U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job
creation in the U.S. economy.
* The dollar hit a four-month low against a basket of major
currencies on Friday, extending its losses after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announced a new round of aggressive monetary
stimulus to promote U.S. job creation, investment and
consumption.
* Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session on
Friday, climbing above $116 a barrel on hopes for stronger
global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an
aggressive programme to stimulate the economy.
* Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus
comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the
Treasury buys many had expected.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 13
* BSE index 18,021.16 points (up 0.12 pct)
* NSE index 5,435.35 points (up 0.08 pct)
* Rupee 55.43/44 per dollar (55.21/22)
* 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.20 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.76 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India raised the price of heavily subsidised diesel on
Thursday to rein in its fiscal deficit and counter the threat of
becoming the first of the big emerging economies to be
downgraded to junk.
* India has moved further away from a widespread drought
with a third straight week of heavy rains and the weather office
is now suggesting the crucial monsoon could even slow its
retreat, helping winter planting in the major food producer.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release monthly wholesale price index based
inflation data for August around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT) .
* The Indian cabinet will consider a proposal to allow
foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers, moving forward
with a much-delayed reform that could revitalise debt-ridden
domestic carriers at 1200 GMT.
* The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn,
who heads the monetary policy department, will be in a panel
discussion on financial services of Kerala, a south Indian state
at 0530 GMT.
* RBI's weekly statistical supplement including the forex
reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet is in "very
preliminary" discussions with various Gulf carriers for possible
investments, but any decision will be taken only after the
government relaxes rules, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
* GSPC is planning an up to 30 billion rupees (US$543m)
dual-tranche bond sale. The sale is split into a 60-year hybrid
tranche with a call at the end of 10th year and a eight-year
straight bond. (IFR)
* More Indian names are heading to the Singapore dollar bond
market after IDBI kicked open the door in late August. ICICI
Bank is the latest financial institution mulling a three-year
deal, and talking to banks about the possibility of doing it in
the local currency markets. There does not seem to be a formal
mandate out there but banks are pitching for one. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 13* $65.25 mln#
Month-to-date** $447.11 mln
Year-to-date** $12.75 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 13 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 12 $25.72 mln
Month-to-date -$197.16 mln
Year-to-date $4.48 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 13 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 13
Foreign Banks -8.18 bln
Public Sector Banks 18.06 bln
Private Sector Banks -18.11bln
Mutual Funds -2.97 bln
Others 10.17 bln
Primary Dealers 1.03 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87
(GUJARAT)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00
SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 15 1103.57
(11 States)
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 13
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted all
16 bids for 322.35 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It said it did not get any bids at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 75.20 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)