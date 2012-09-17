GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks held steady on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after markets rallied late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from the developed world's big central banks will support flagging growth. * The dollar languished near a seven-month trough versus a basket of major currencies in Asia, but recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week. * Oil prices rose on Friday but settled below four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger demand after the Federal Reserve launched its latest economic stimulus programme. * The U.S. Treasuries market stumbled on Friday with the 30-year bond suffering its worst week in over three years, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus programme raised inflation worries and spurred investors to dump bonds. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 14 * BSE index 18,464.27 points (up 2.46 pct) * NSE index 5,577.65 points (up 2.62 pct) * Rupee 54.30/31 per dollar (55.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.73 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * There were quiet celebrations in the offices of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh late last week after he stunned the country with a slew of steps to revive the tanking economy. See Analysis. * A spate of long-delayed reforms unleashed by India to shore up government finances is unlikely to be rewarded by an immediate interest rate cut, with the central bank expected to hold rates steady on Monday as it wages a protracted battle with inflation. * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh warned that a prolonged policy logjam could slow economic growth to 5 percent, a day after India unexpectedly unveiled long-delayed reforms aimed at reviving growth and preventing a credit-rating downgrade. * India's spending on major subsidies including fuel, fertiliser and food is likely to hit 2.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, up from 1.9 percent targeted in the federal budget, its finance minister said on Saturday. * India opened its retail sector to foreign supermarkets on Friday, a major economic reform that has been stalled for months by political gridlock and came as part of a package of measures aimed at reviving growth. * India decided to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in local carriers, a long-awaited policy move that could provide a lifeline to the country's debt-laden airlines by opening up a fresh source of funding. * After months of dithering on the economy, India's beleaguered government roared back to life in dramatic fashion on Friday, announcing big bang reforms as part of package of measures aimed at reviving growth and staving off a ratings downgrade. * India's cabinet approved stake sales in four state companies on Friday, restarting a stalled divestment programme as part of a broader push to revive a reform agenda aimed at kick-starting economic growth and shoring up public finances. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release mid-quarter policy review at 0530GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Russia's Sistema is close to buying Indian telecom company Aircel for $3 billion, the Economic Times reported. (link.reuters.com/gar62t) * Hindalco Industries, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, will be signing its 90 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) eight-year loan on Monday (September 17). The loan, which pays 11.25 percent interest, is jointly bookrun by IDBI Bank and SBI Capital Markets. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.05-10 54.54 54.55 54.07 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 14* $520.81 mln# Month-to-date** $520.62 mln Year-to-date** $12.82 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.415 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 13 $11.38 mln Month-to-date -$185.78 mln Year-to-date $4.49 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 14 Foreign Banks 10.41 bln Public Sector Banks -18.52 bln Private Sector Banks 2.00 bln Mutual Funds 8.80 bln Others 2.21 bln Primary Dealers -4.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 17 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 105245.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 30000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 14 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday accepted all 21 bids for 551.2 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 75.65 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.15 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)