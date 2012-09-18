GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. * The yen was under pressure in early Asian trade on Tuesday on speculation that Bank of Japan might ease its policy later in the week while the euro held firm near four-month high against yen and the dollar. * Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday in a wild session that saw Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late, high-volume selling before paring losses as markets sought an explanation for the sudden crash. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as investors did some bargain-hunting following a sharp sell-off last week that was tied to inflation fears and reduced safety bids on optimism about the European debt crisis. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 17 * BSE index 18,542.31 points (up 0.42 pct) * NSE index 5,610 points (up 0.58 pct) * Rupee 54.01/02 per dollar (55.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.71 pct (7.73 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank left interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks on Monday, disappointing market hopes that it would follow up the government's unexpected spate of bold reform measures by reducing borrowing costs. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Policy makers at an industry event on economic reforms in New Delhi. (0345 GMT) * India Finance Minister at a National Stock Exchange Event. (0515 GMT) * India to release consumer price index for August. (0530 GMT) * Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, will be speaking at an event in Mumbai. (1400 GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * ICICI Bank completed its second Dim Sum issue on Friday with books eight times covered on orders from more than 100 accounts. The Rmb500 million ($79m) three-year bond was priced at 4.9 percent, in line with final guidance and tighter than initial indications of the 5.1 percent area. (IFR) * IDBI Bank has turned its attention to the US dollar market, drawing encouragement from its successful debut in Singapore dollars. The Baa3/BBB- rated bank was on track to raise US$500m through a 5.5-year Reg S bond after books crossed US$4bn during Asian hours. (IFR) * Ascendas India Trust is out in the market with a Singapore-dollar denominated six-year bond, callable after four years. Ascendas Property Fund Trustee, the trustee manager, sent out initial price talk of around 4 percent for the Reg S deal this morning. (IFR) * Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have won the mandate to handle a follow-on offering in state-owned mining and power company Neyveli Lignite. The government plans to sell a 5% stake, or 83.8 mln shares, to raise as much as 6.79 bn rupees ($126m), based on the last trade price of 81 rupees. (IFR) * Hindalco Industries signed a 98.96 bn rupees (US$1.83bn) 12.5-year financing backing its Aditya Aluminium smelter project, according to a press release today. (IFR) * Nine banks are in talks with Bank of Baroda on a US$200m-$250m two-year loan, according to sources. Lenders have been getting credit approvals for the facility, which is yet to be formally mandated. Price talk is at an all-in in the low 200s. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.17-21 54.02 54.23 53.96 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 17* $418.39 mln# Month-to-date** $1.04 bln Year-to-date** $13.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.82 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 16 $50.71 mln Month-to-date -$135.07 mln Year-to-date $4.54 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 17 Foreign Banks -15.36 bln Public Sector Banks 3.05 bln Private Sector Banks -2.33 bln Mutual Funds 10.10 bln Others 630.0 mln Primary Dealers 3.92 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 105245.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 30000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 17 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday accepted all 17 bids for 536.55 billion rupees ($9.9 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: nI8E8JO001] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 75.42 bln rupees. [ID: nL3E8KH1MN] * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.34 trln rupees. [ID: nL3E8KH1MM] (Compiled by Archana Naraynan; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)