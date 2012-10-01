GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty about
Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a
slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment.
* The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading
on Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to
quell concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout
needed to shore up its public finances.
* Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly
15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S.
gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon.
* U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on worries
about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the quarter
underscored that uncertainties about the U.S. and European
economies are expected to continue as the year draws to a close.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 28
* BSE index 18,762.74 (up 0.99 pct)
* NSE index 5,703.3 (up 0.95 pct)
* Rupee 52.85/86 per dollar (53.01/02)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.07 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.64 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.90/8.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to
"walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting
interest rates in response to sweeping reforms to rules
governing foreign investment and politically difficult cuts in
fuel subsidies. (Economic Times)
* As a former wrestler, Mulayam Singh Yadav has got India's
government where he likes it - in a vice-like grip. The ructions
over fresh economic reforms that reduced the ruling coalition to
a parliamentary minority last month left Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh dependent on this wheeler-dealer from the country's dusty
northern plains.
* India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and it
should urgently slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a
budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent of gross domestic
product this fiscal year, a government panel said on Friday.
* India's federal government can borrow up to 200 billion
rupees ($3.78 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India during
October-March as short-term loans, the central bank said in a
release on Friday.
* Airlines flying to Indian airports could face an auction
for peak-time landing slots in a shake-up of aviation policy
under the government's economic reform drive.
* India's current account deficit shrank by 24 percent in
the April-June period from an all-time high in the previous
quarter, narrowly returning the balance of payments to surplus
after an earlier worrying slide towards dangerous territory.
* State governments, including the Union Territory of
Puducherry, are likely to borrow 550-600 billion rupees ($10.4
billion-$11.3 billion) during October-December, the Reserve Bank
of India said in a release on Friday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India Manufacturing PMI for September. (0600GMT)
* India August trade data. (0730 GMT)
* RBI Deputy Gov H.R. Khan at NABARD board meet in Srinagar.
(0730GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Dubai carrier Emirates is believed to have
signalled an early interest to acquire a stake in the troubled
Kingfisher Airlines with riders that the latter
hammers out long-term loan restructuring and revamp its business
plan with a realistic chance of survival, The Times Of India
reported. (link.reuters.com/zex82t)
* India has recorded offshore syndicated loan volumes of
only $7.2 billion for the first nine months of 2012, just
one-third of the $21.2 billion seen during the same period last
year. Volume has dropped significantly this year in the absence
of large offshore M&A deals, which previously provided a big
volume boost. (IFR)
* Religare Health Trust, which owns hospital-related assets
managed by Indian hospital group Fortis, has set a price range
of S$0.88 to S$0.97 a unit for its planned listing in Singapore
that could raise as much as S$546 million ($445 million). (IFR)
* Global private equity firm Apax Partners is looking to
sell its 10 percent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in a
deal that could raise over $250 million. (IFR)
* LIC Housing Finance mandated Avendus Capital, Citigroup,
HSBC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nomura for an institutional share
sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, according
to Reuters. The sale is likely to hit the market in a few weeks.
(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.06-09 52.80 53.15 52.91 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 28* $233.20 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.56 bln
Year-to-date** $15.86 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 28 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.745 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 27 $20.47 mln
Month-to-date $121.31 mln
Year-to-date $4.80 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 28 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 28
Foreign Banks 22.15 bln
Public Sector Banks -18.50 bln
Private Sector Banks 16.68 bln
Mutual Funds 4.60 bln
Others -4.07 bln
Primary Dealers -20.86 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
State Loans Oct.1 78 bln
T-Bills Sale Oct.3 100 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 28
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted
all 32 bids for 854.4 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received five bids for 39 billion rupees at its
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity
from the banking system. [ID: n L4E8KS5KJ]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 162.91 bln rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)