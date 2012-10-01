GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment. * The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading on Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to quell concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout needed to shore up its public finances. * Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly 15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S. gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on worries about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the quarter underscored that uncertainties about the U.S. and European economies are expected to continue as the year draws to a close. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 28 * BSE index 18,762.74 (up 0.99 pct) * NSE index 5,703.3 (up 0.95 pct) * Rupee 52.85/86 per dollar (53.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.07 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms to rules governing foreign investment and politically difficult cuts in fuel subsidies. (Economic Times) here * As a former wrestler, Mulayam Singh Yadav has got India's government where he likes it - in a vice-like grip. The ructions over fresh economic reforms that reduced the ruling coalition to a parliamentary minority last month left Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dependent on this wheeler-dealer from the country's dusty northern plains. * India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and it should urgently slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, a government panel said on Friday. * India's federal government can borrow up to 200 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India during October-March as short-term loans, the central bank said in a release on Friday. * Airlines flying to Indian airports could face an auction for peak-time landing slots in a shake-up of aviation policy under the government's economic reform drive. * India's current account deficit shrank by 24 percent in the April-June period from an all-time high in the previous quarter, narrowly returning the balance of payments to surplus after an earlier worrying slide towards dangerous territory. * State governments, including the Union Territory of Puducherry, are likely to borrow 550-600 billion rupees ($10.4 billion-$11.3 billion) during October-December, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India Manufacturing PMI for September. (0600GMT) * India August trade data. (0730 GMT) * RBI Deputy Gov H.R. Khan at NABARD board meet in Srinagar. (0730GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Dubai carrier Emirates is believed to have signalled an early interest to acquire a stake in the troubled Kingfisher Airlines with riders that the latter hammers out long-term loan restructuring and revamp its business plan with a realistic chance of survival, The Times Of India reported. (link.reuters.com/zex82t) * India has recorded offshore syndicated loan volumes of only $7.2 billion for the first nine months of 2012, just one-third of the $21.2 billion seen during the same period last year. Volume has dropped significantly this year in the absence of large offshore M&A deals, which previously provided a big volume boost. (IFR) * Religare Health Trust, which owns hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis, has set a price range of S$0.88 to S$0.97 a unit for its planned listing in Singapore that could raise as much as S$546 million ($445 million). (IFR) * Global private equity firm Apax Partners is looking to sell its 10 percent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in a deal that could raise over $250 million. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance mandated Avendus Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nomura for an institutional share sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, according to Reuters. The sale is likely to hit the market in a few weeks. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.06-09 52.80 53.15 52.91 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 28* $233.20 mln# Month-to-date** $3.56 bln Year-to-date** $15.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.745 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 27 $20.47 mln Month-to-date $121.31 mln Year-to-date $4.80 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 28 Foreign Banks 22.15 bln Public Sector Banks -18.50 bln Private Sector Banks 16.68 bln Mutual Funds 4.60 bln Others -4.07 bln Primary Dealers -20.86 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State Loans Oct.1 78 bln T-Bills Sale Oct.3 100 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 28 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 32 bids for 854.4 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received five bids for 39 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n L4E8KS5KJ] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 162.91 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)