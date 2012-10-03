GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar firmed and most riskier assets edged lower on
Wednesday as uncertainty over the timing of Spain's request for
an international bailout added to worries about slowing global
growth.
* The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the back
foot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a
bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of
more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on
Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil
demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to
uncertainty.
* U.S. Treasury prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday as
investors waited on key employment data scheduled for later this
week even as Spain appeared to be on track, if not yet ready, to
get assistance to ease its debt crisis.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 1
* BSE index 18,823.91 (up 0.33 pct)
* NSE index 5,718.8 (up 0.27 pct)
* Rupee 52.40/41 per dollar (52.85/86)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.05 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.63 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.15 pct (7.95/8.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Non-bank lender [Indian Railway Finance Corp] is out
with price guidance at 310bp over US Treasuries for a USD300m
5-year Reg S deal. The deal size will not grow and expected
ratings are Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. Pricing is expected later today via
joint leads Barclays, BofA Merill, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
(IFR)
* The Asian Development Bank cut most of its 2012 and 2013
growth estimates for developing Asia on Wednesday as a slump in
global demand weighs on the region's powerhouses China and India
and on its export-dependent economies.
* India's wealthy, from old money to nouveaux riches IT
entrepreneurs, are quietly snapping up hotels and mines Down
Under just as Australia embarks on an immigration campaign to
attract long-term investment.
* India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, controlled by
liquor baron Vijay Mallya, cancelled all flights through
Thursday because of labour unrest and was ordered by the
aviation regulator to submit a revival plan before it can fly
again.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* An Indian ministerial panel meets to discuss a plan to ask
older telcos to pay for their existing airwave holding at a
price to be derived in an upcoming auction. (0630GMT)
* India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao will
address students at an academic event in the Union Territory of
Puducherry, south of the country. (1230GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* On the offshore front, Indian Oil Corporation (Ba3/BBB-,
Moody's/Fitch) will kick off investor meetings in Singapore on
Wednesday to explore a debut issue in the local currency
market. DBS Bank and Standard Chartered will arrange the
roadshows, after which a Singapore-dollar denominated deal may
follow, pending market conditions. (IFR)
* Sole bookrunner, SBI Capital Markets has wrapped up a
US$2.196 billion standby letter of credit-backed facility for
Videocon Industries and its subsidiary Videocon Oil Ventures.
The loan, maturing in December 2026, was signed on September 27.
(IFR)
* The near $1.5 billion-equivalent facility for Reliance
Industries is being signed by 28 banks via circulation. Of the
16 mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, State Bank of India
holds about $396.2m. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close High Low Volume
52.66-71 52.70 52.60 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 1* $39.52 mln#
Month-to-date** $258.34 bln
Year-to-date** $16.12 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.625 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 28 $114.81 mln
Month-to-date $114.81 mln
Year-to-date $4.91 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 1
Foreign Banks -0.83 bln
Public Sector Banks 0.41 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.06 bln
Mutual Funds 1.25 bln
Others 5.96 bln
Primary Dealers -3.73 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills Sale Oct.3 100 bln
Bond Sale Oct.5 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 80000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 40000.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85
(GOA)
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct.1
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted
all 27 bids for 689.6 billion rupees at its two-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received 11 bids for 85 billion rupees at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO007]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 176.68
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)