GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares steadied on Thursday and the safe-haven
dollar eased after positive U.S. data, leaving investors waiting
for more economic indicators from the world's largest economy
later in the day and a European Central Bank policy
meeting.
* The yen struggled at two-week lows against the dollar on
Thursday, with wary speculators taking a pre-emptive move just
in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing
policy.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing
economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about
slowing growth and a weakening demand for petroleum, even as
supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar.
* U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Wednesday as
investors waited on the release of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's September policy meeting on Thursday, and on a highly
anticipated jobs report on Friday for further direction about
the strength of the economic recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 3
* BSE index 18,869.69 points (up 0.24 pct)
* NSE index 5,731.25 points (up 0.22 pct)
* Rupee 52.1550/1650 per dollar (52.40/41)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (7.03 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.61 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.15 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's cabinet is set approve bills that would raise the
cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the
pension sector to foreign investors, a minister said on
Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao and other
officials part of the board meeting in the Union Territory of
Puducherry at 0730 GMT.
* Services PMI for September due at 0500 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* BG Group said it agreed to sell its majority stake
in western India-based Gujarat Gas for $470 million to
a unit owned by India's state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp
(GSPC), as part of the British oil firm's disposal programme.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp has kicked off the latest wave
of US dollar fundraising from India with a hugely popular
five-year bond. IRFC was poised to price a $300 million deal on
Wednesday night after attracting orders of over $3.6 billion by
the end of Asian trading hours. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close High Low Volume
52.52-57 52.62 52.45 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 3* $39.84 mln#
Month-to-date** $302.23 mln
Year-to-date** $16.16 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 3 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.20 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 1 $71.59 mln
Month-to-date $186.40 mln
Year-to-date $4.99 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 3 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 3
Foreign Banks 6.30 bln
Public Sector Banks -12.36 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.02 bln
Mutual Funds 3.63 bln
Others -1.67 bln
Primary Dealers 2.08 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Oct. 5 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct. 05 241.99
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct. 05 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 1167.94
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 05 80000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 05 40000.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 208.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 626.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 41.85
(GOA)
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 3
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday accepted all
six bids for 139.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 2.4 billion rupees at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO00D]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 164.56 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)