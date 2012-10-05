GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight
gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled
euro zone countries, while markets awaited a key U.S. jobs
report.
* The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid
footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European
Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro
zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need
not be punitive.
* Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle
East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures
rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in
the United States.
* U.S. Treasuries prices ended lower on Thursday as traders
focused on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday, and after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting
showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement over the need
for additional stimulus.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 4
* BSE index 19,058.15 points (up 1 pct)
* NSE index 5,787.60 points (up 0.98 pct)
* Rupee 51.74/75 per dollar (52.155/165)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.96 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's cabinet approved bills on Thursday to attract
foreign investment into insurance and pensions among a package
of new measures to restore confidence in the economy, although
the reforms will face a tough fight in parliament.
* India has raised the subsidy on imported pulses to 20
rupees per kg from the earlier 10 rupees, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting, a move
which could increase imports.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet
bankers on Friday for a routine pre-policy discussion ahead of
monetary policy review on Oct 30. (0800GMT)
* India weekly forex reserves, bank lending data. (1130GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Indian Oil Corp, the flagship national oil company of
India, has priced a S$400m (US$325.5m) 10-year bond sale - the
third deal in the Singapore dollar market from an Indian issuer.
(IFR)
* The final pricing on Indian Railway Finance Corp's
(Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) US$300m deal was 30bp inside initial guidance,
the highest for an Indian issuer this year. (IFR)
* The US$150m three-year term loan for Rural Electrification
Corp has been launched into general syndication via MLAs
(mandated lead arrangers) and bookrunners State Bank of India
and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (IFR)
* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is selling
its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as
much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
* Indian state-run firms Oil India Ltd and Indian
Oil Corp have jointly bought a 30 percent stake in
Houston-based Carrizo Oil & Gas's Niobrara shale asset
in Colarado for $82.5 million, the companies said in a
statement.
* Family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is the
front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer
of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, following a $1.15
billion bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
51.74-79 52.15 52.15 51.68 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 4* $182.20 mln#
Month-to-date** $457.62 mln
Year-to-date** $16.32 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 4 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 51.865 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 3 $6.71 mln
Month-to-date $193.11 mln
Year-to-date $4.99 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 4 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 4
Foreign Banks 0.10 bln
Public Sector Banks -0.60 bln
Private Sector Banks 7.42 bln
Mutual Funds 0.60 bln
Others 1.40 bln
Primary Dealers -8.93 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Oct. 5 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct. 05 241.99
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct. 05 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct. 05 1167.94
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 05 80000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 05 40000.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 208.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 626.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct. 06 41.85
(GOA)
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 4
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted all
four bids for 68.5 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all 5 bids for 9.3 billion rupees at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO00N]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.85 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.42 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)