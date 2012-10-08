GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks edged lower on Monday and other riskier
assets such as commodities fell as investors remained cautious
about the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings
despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers at the end of
last week.
* The dollar held steady versus the yen on Monday and
hovered near a two-week high hit late last week after a surprise
drop in the U.S. unemployment rate soothed investor concerns
about the U.S. economy's outlook.
* Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted
weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about
Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected
U.S. employment report.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an unexpected
drop in the U.S. jobless rate helped boost expectations for an
improving economy and as dealers prepared for new long-dated
debt sales next week.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 6
* BSE index 18,938.46 points (-0.63 pct)
* NSE index 5,746.95 points (- 0.70 pct)
* Rupee 51.85/86 per dollar (52.74/75)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (6.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India looks set to begin dismantling a complex web of
regulatory requirements that throttle its infrastructure growth,
with plans to set up a special body this week to speed up
projects in a sector seen as vital to reviving economic
momentum.
* India's capital markets regulator on Saturday permitted
loss-making listed firms to raise funds by selling shares,
making it easier for such firms to meet their capital needs.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* An Indian ministerial panel will meet (starting at 0700
GMT) to make its final recommendations on a plan to ask older
telcos to pay for their existing airwave holding at a price to
be derived in an upcoming 2G auction.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier which has
expanded globally through stake purchases in firms like Air
Berlin and Virgin Australia, will look to
extend its geographical reach to India and other Asian markets.
* Family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is the
front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer
of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, following a $1.15
billion bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Carlyle Group LP has raised $841 million in India's
fourth-biggest equity deal this year by selling its remaining
3.7 percent stake in the country's top mortgage lender, Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC), said a source with direct
knowledge of the deal.
* State explorer Oil India plans to raise $100 million in
offshore loans by December to part-fund its stake buy in Carrizo
Oil & Gas's Niobrara shale asset. Oil India and Indian Oil Corp
have jointly bought a 30 percent stake in the Niobrara shale
acreage in Colorado for $82.5 million. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
52.22-27 52.15 52.26 51.90 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 5* $822.68 mln#
Month-to-date** $645.07 mln
Year-to-date** $16.50 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 5 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 51.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 4 $70.15 mln
Month-to-date $263.26 mln
Year-to-date $5.06 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 5 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 5
Foreign Banks -17.21 bln
Public Sector Banks 23.25 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.95 bln
Mutual Funds -0.15 bln
Others 13.10 bln
Primary Dealers -19.94 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Oct. 5 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 191.25
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 123.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 205.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 904.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 617.25
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 103.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 723.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.36%, 202 Interest Oct 08 418.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1337.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 635.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 424.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65
(2 States)
SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00
(WEST BENGAL)
6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98
(2 States)
S09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 25056.00
7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 5
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday accepted a
combined 220.7 billion rupees worth of bids at its twin
three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It also accepted all 16 bids for 202.30
billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 42.79 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)