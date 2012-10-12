GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on
course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate
earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets.
* The euro rose slightly on Friday after snapping a
three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary
Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to
cut budget deficits, while the yen fell broadly as risk aversion
eased.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in
weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while
maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for
Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high.
* U.S. Treasuries were supported on Friday, with the
benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week's low on concerns
about corporate earnings and uncertainty over the U.S.
presidential election.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 11
* BSE index 18,804.75 points (+0.93 pct)
* NSE index 5,708.05 points (+0.99 pct)
* Rupee 52.6850/6950 per dollar (53.0450/0550)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.60 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls
of hundreds economists worldwide.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $552 million in the
local forex market in August and bought $100 million, compared
with net sales of $785 million in the previous month, data from
the central bank showed on Thursday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release industrial output growth data for
August on Oct. 12 around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT).
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Apollo Tyres is in early talks to acquire a
majority stake in U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, in
a deal valued at around $600 million, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Religare Health Trust priced its 567 million-share
Singapore business trust IPO at S$0.90 ($0.73), below the
recently guided S$0.91-$0.95 range. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
52.90-95 52.90 52.91 52.78 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 11* $197.91 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.80 bln
Year-to-date** $17.66 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.7 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 10 -$43.36 mln
Month-to-date $234.91 mln
Year-to-date $5.03 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 11
Foreign Banks -7.75 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.57 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.12 bln
Mutual Funds -2.10 bln
Others 3.21 bln
Primary Dealers -2.80 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bonds Oct. 12 130 bln
INFLOWS
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 112410.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 50000.00
SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 13 1594.87
(27 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50
(2 States)
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 11
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday accepted all
29 bids for 692.65 billion rupees ($13.1 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO015]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 140.82 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.70 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)