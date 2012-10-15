GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Monday as growth concerns prevailed ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings season. * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone. * Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this week. * U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as data showed muted underlying U.S. inflation, with investors looking ahead to a key European Union leaders' summit, a possible bailout request from Spain and more data in the coming week. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 12 * BSE index 18,675.18 points (-0.69 pct) * NSE index 5,676.05 points (-0.56 pct) * Rupee 52.8050/8150 per dollar (52.6850/6950) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance minister called on Saturday for the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal efforts. * India's headline inflation rate is expected to have accelerated in September to its highest this year after the government raised subsidised fuel prices, but the central bank will remain under pressure to cut rates at a policy meeting this month. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram exudes the self-confidence of a man who, in the eyes of India's cheerleading financial markets, can do little wrong. See ANALYSIS. * India plans to relax rules for oil and gas exploration licences in time for the next bidding round, in a move to attract global companies. * A reduction of the withholding tax on rupee infrastructure bonds from 20 percent to 5 percent is high on the government's agenda, the Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday, on the sidelines of an industry event. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian banking executives, top government advisors and RBI deputy governors take part in two-day summit on international banking in Mumbai. * India will release WPI-based inflation data for September. (0600 GMT) * The Australian prime minister will be in Delhi until Wednesday in her first official trip to India. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * The nation's second largest refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (Baa3/BBB-) has picked Citigroup, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange meetings with fixed income investors next week. A debut dollar-denominated Reg S deal is expected to follow subject to market conditions. (IFR) * Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (Baa2/BBB) is thought to be exploring a Singapore dollar-denominated bond, following on the success that Indian Oil Corp found in its S$400 million ($325.5m) 10-year issue on October 4. (IFR) * State utility NTPC has sent out a request for proposals for a $250 million seven-year term loan. The facility would have an average life of 6.75 years. Responses to the RFP, sent out this week, are due on Nov. 5. (IFR) * The deadline for responses to Hindustan Petroleum Corp's request for proposals for a $200 million five-year loan has been extended to Oct. 22. The $276 million seven-year loan for Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore has closed with oversubscriptions topping $300 million. Seven banks have committed to the facility which will be within two weeks. (IFR) * SBI Caps has also wrapped up a $55 million 14.5-year financing for Adani Power Maharashtra, a SPV of Adani Power. (IFR) * India aims to divest stakes in state-owned companies Oil India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and National Aluminium Co Ltd by November, the official in charge of the government's divestment programme said on Friday. * The owners of the cash-strapped Deccan Chargers, Deccan Chronicle Holdings, have sold the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to real estate company Kamla Landmarc for an undisclosed sum. * Russia has invited India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to consider buying a stake in the Magadan 2 field operated by Rosneft in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, its deputy energy minister said on Sunday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.18-22 52.89 53.21 52.93 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 12* $38.01 mln# Month-to-date** $1.99 bln Year-to-date** $17.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.885 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 11 $8.12 mln Month-to-date $243.03 mln Year-to-date $5.04 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 12 Foreign Banks 3.18 bln Public Sector Banks -4.71 bln Private Sector Banks -4.11 bln Mutual Funds 12.01 bln Others 5.14 bln Primary Dealers -11.52 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills Oct. 17 100 bln INFLOWS SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 12 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Friday all 23 bids for 458.40 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n L3E8LC64H] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 161.07 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.96 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)