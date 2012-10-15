GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Monday as growth concerns prevailed
ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings season.
* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to
a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an
unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro
was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone.
* Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday,
outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between
the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this
week.
* U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as data showed
muted underlying U.S. inflation, with investors looking ahead to
a key European Union leaders' summit, a possible bailout request
from Spain and more data in the coming week.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 12
* BSE index 18,675.18 points (-0.69 pct)
* NSE index 5,676.05 points (-0.56 pct)
* Rupee 52.8050/8150 per dollar (52.6850/6950)
* 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (6.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.60 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's finance minister called on Saturday for the
country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the
struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal
efforts.
* India's headline inflation rate is expected to have
accelerated in September to its highest this year after the
government raised subsidised fuel prices, but the central bank
will remain under pressure to cut rates at a policy meeting this
month.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram exudes the
self-confidence of a man who, in the eyes of India's
cheerleading financial markets, can do little wrong. See
ANALYSIS.
* India plans to relax rules for oil and gas exploration
licences in time for the next bidding round, in a move to
attract global companies.
* A reduction of the withholding tax on rupee infrastructure
bonds from 20 percent to 5 percent is high on the government's
agenda, the Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor H.R. Khan
said on Friday, on the sidelines of an industry event.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Indian banking executives, top government advisors and RBI
deputy governors take part in two-day summit on international
banking in Mumbai.
* India will release WPI-based inflation data for September.
(0600 GMT)
* The Australian prime minister will be in Delhi until
Wednesday in her first official trip to India.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* The nation's second largest refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp
(Baa3/BBB-) has picked Citigroup, HSBC and Royal Bank of
Scotland to arrange meetings with fixed income investors next
week. A debut dollar-denominated Reg S deal is expected to
follow subject to market conditions. (IFR)
* Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (Baa2/BBB) is
thought to be exploring a Singapore dollar-denominated bond,
following on the success that Indian Oil Corp found in its S$400
million ($325.5m) 10-year issue on October 4. (IFR)
* State utility NTPC has sent out a request for proposals for
a $250 million seven-year term loan. The facility would have an
average life of 6.75 years. Responses to the RFP, sent out this
week, are due on Nov. 5. (IFR)
* The deadline for responses to Hindustan Petroleum Corp's
request for proposals for a $200 million five-year loan has been
extended to Oct. 22. The $276 million seven-year loan for Forbes
Bumi Armada Offshore has closed with oversubscriptions topping
$300 million. Seven banks have committed to the facility which
will be within two weeks. (IFR)
* SBI Caps has also wrapped up a $55 million 14.5-year
financing for Adani Power Maharashtra, a SPV of Adani Power.
(IFR)
* India aims to divest stakes in state-owned companies Oil
India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and National
Aluminium Co Ltd by November, the official in charge
of the government's divestment programme said on Friday.
* The owners of the cash-strapped Deccan Chargers, Deccan
Chronicle Holdings, have sold the Indian Premier
League (IPL) franchise to real estate company Kamla Landmarc for
an undisclosed sum.
* Russia has invited India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
to consider buying a stake in the Magadan 2 field
operated by Rosneft in the northern part of the Sea of
Okhotsk, its deputy energy minister said on Sunday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.18-22 52.89 53.21 52.93 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 12* $38.01 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.99 bln
Year-to-date** $17.85 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.885 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 11 $8.12 mln
Month-to-date $243.03 mln
Year-to-date $5.04 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 12
Foreign Banks 3.18 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.71 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.11 bln
Mutual Funds 12.01 bln
Others 5.14 bln
Primary Dealers -11.52 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills Oct. 17 100 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 15 134.70
(PUNJAB)
7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 16 15477.00
9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 4925.00
7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54
(NAGALAND)
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 12
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Friday all 23
bids for 458.40 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. [ID: n L3E8LC64H]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 161.07 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.96 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)