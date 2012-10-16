GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood, with hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis also helping to underpin sentiment. * The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key resistance levels after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger than expected. * Brent crude prices rallied on Monday on support from North Sea production delays and scepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that put pressure on oil prices during the session. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday after data showing stronger than expected retail sales in September bolstered investors' appetite for risk, supporting stocks and undermining the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 15 * BSE index 18,713.55 points (+0.21 pct) * NSE index 5,687.25 points (+0.2 pct) * Rupee 53.015/025 per dollar (52.8050/8150) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.61 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Oct. 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Australian PM Julia Gillard visiting India, where talks to allow India to buy Australian uranium in focus. * Day 2 of the international banking summit. Speeches from RBI deputy governors, H.R. Khan, and Subir Gokarn. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * On the offshore front, Bharat Petroleum Corp (Baa3/BBB-) met with fixed income investors in Singapore. The firm's chairman, R K Singh, told Reuters it was looking to raise US$500m through bonds. He did not specify the currency. (IFR) * Optical storage media company Moser Baer, which is one of the last Indian issuers to address the restructuring of its foreign currency convertible bonds this year, said it would hold bondholder meetings on December 10. Details of the final terms of the proposed restructuring will be announced at least 21 days beforehand. (IFR) * Sole-bookrunner ICICI Bank has closed syndication of the US$123.5m term loan facility for JBF Bahrain SPC, a Bahrain based subsidiary of India's JBF Industries. The loan, upsized from an initial size of US$ 73.5m is to finance the setting up of a specialised film manufacturing line in Bahrain. (IFR) * The US$250m multi-tranche term loan for Bhushan Steel has been signed. As previously reported, the loan comprises three tranches: an US$83m tranche A with an average life of 5.5-years, an US$83m tranche B with an average life of 6.5-years, and an US$84m tranche C with an average life of 7.5-years. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.17-21 53.18 53.41 53.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 15* $3.80 mln# Month-to-date** $2.08 bln Year-to-date** $17.93 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.0275 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 12 $30.5 mln Month-to-date $273.53 mln Year-to-date $5.07 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 15 Foreign Banks -10.95 bln Public Sector Banks -2.81 bln Private Sector Banks -0.23 bln Mutual Funds 10.20 bln Others 5.37 bln Primary Dealers -1.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills Oct. 17 100 bln Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln INFLOWS 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 15 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Monday all 29 bids for 701.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it got a sole bid for 200 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO01G] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 170.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)