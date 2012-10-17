GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports brightened investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain dodged a bullet when Moody's Investor Service kept Madrid's investment grade rating.

* The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.

* Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the front-month November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week.

* U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of EU aid for Spain spurred investors to take on more risk, driving stocks higher and undermining the safe-have appeal of U.S. government debt.

LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 16

* BSE index 18,577.70 points (-0.73 pct)

* NSE index 5,648.00 points (-0.69 pct)

* Rupee 52.87/88 per dollar (53.0150/0250)

* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.17 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (7.01 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.62 pct)

* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)

* Auditing of U.S. corporations' financial books, a vital underpinning of investor confidence, increasingly relies on work carried out in India, where there is no clear system of oversight.

* India will abolish a controversial airport fee at the New Delhi and Mumbai airports from January 2013, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, as the country seeks to bolster air travel amid complaints of high costs by global airlines.

* India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least 6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two-tranche bond sale, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

* Godrej Consumer Products priced a 2.5 billion rupees two-year zero coupon bonds yielding 9.40 percent. The company has a call option at the end of one year for the sale, arranged by HSBC.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

53.06-10 53.10 53.15 53.02 Moderate

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

Oct. 16* -$39.59 mln#

Month-to-date** $2.11 bln

Year-to-date** $17.97 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.9 rupees)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

Oct. 15 $3.57 mln

Month-to-date $277.10 mln

Year-to-date $5.08 bln

* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

Oct. 16

Foreign Banks 18.28 bln

Public Sector Banks -28.36 bln

Private Sector Banks 4.28 bln

Mutual Funds 1.86 bln

Others -1.72 bln

Primary Dealers 5.65 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills Oct. 17 100 bln Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln

INFLOWS SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct. 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct. 19 4819.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 80110.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 40050.00 For detailed table, see:

LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 16

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Tuesday all 29 bids for 781.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 177.83 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)