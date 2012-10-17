GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings
reports brightened investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month
high against the dollar as Spain dodged a bullet when Moody's
Investor Service kept Madrid's investment grade rating.
* The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on
Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings
eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have
worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.
* Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the front-month
November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports
expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as
strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of EU aid for Spain
spurred investors to take on more risk, driving stocks higher
and undermining the safe-have appeal of U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 16
* BSE index 18,577.70 points (-0.73 pct)
* NSE index 5,648.00 points (-0.69 pct)
* Rupee 52.87/88 per dollar (53.0150/0250)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.17 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (7.01 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.62 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Auditing of U.S. corporations' financial books, a vital
underpinning of investor confidence, increasingly relies on work
carried out in India, where there is no clear system of
oversight.
* India will abolish a controversial airport fee at the New
Delhi and Mumbai airports from January 2013, the government said
in a statement on Tuesday, as the country seeks to bolster air
travel amid complaints of high costs by global airlines.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at
least 6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two-tranche bond
sale, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
* Godrej Consumer Products priced a 2.5 billion rupees
two-year zero coupon bonds yielding 9.40 percent. The company
has a call option at the end of one year for the sale, arranged
by HSBC.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.06-10 53.10 53.15 53.02 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 16* -$39.59 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.11 bln
Year-to-date** $17.97 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 15 $3.57 mln
Month-to-date $277.10 mln
Year-to-date $5.08 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 16
Foreign Banks 18.28 bln
Public Sector Banks -28.36 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.28 bln
Mutual Funds 1.86 bln
Others -1.72 bln
Primary Dealers 5.65 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills Oct. 17 100 bln
Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 195.08
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 755.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct. 17 98.54
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 61.22
(KERALA)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 19.34
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct. 18 33.00
(MANIPUR)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 1249.88
(2 States)
10.71% 2016 Interest Oct. 19 4819.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 80110.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 40050.00
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 16
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Tuesday all 29
bids for 781.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 177.83 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trillion
rupees.
