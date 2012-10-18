GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months on
Thursday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has
followed other positive economic data, helping to further ease
worries about a slowdown in global growth.
* The euro and Australian dollar hovered near multi-week
highs on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day
rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about
the health of the world's second biggest economy.
* Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude
oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for
petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about
supply disruptions limited losses.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a third consecutive day
on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed
to an improving economy and after Spain avoided a ratings
downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 17
* BSE index 18,610.77 points (+0.18 pct)
* NSE index 5,660.25 points (+0.22 pct)
* Rupee 52.87/88 per dollar (52.87/88)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (6.99 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.61 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Australian and Indian prime ministers held talks on
Wednesday that could pave the way for Australia to sell uranium
to energy-hungry India, after Canberra lifted a long-standing
export ban that had strained bilateral relations.
* Indian banks' advances rose at a much slower pace in the
first half of the current fiscal year compared with the same
period last year as the economy slowed, with bankers doubting
the loan growth could miss the central bank's full year
projection.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* TMT Finance and Investment India 2012 conference in
Mumbai starting at 0430 GMT. The event, organised by TMT Finance
publication, has bankers from Citigroup, Stanchart, BofA
Merrill, ANZ Banking Group and DBS Group among speakers.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Tata Steel's jumbo project financing of 259 billion rupees
($4.7 billion) funding a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant is likely
to be launched into syndication next month. The launch will
follow a formal nod from the company's board, which might also
take a final decision on whether the financing should be
launched in one go or in two phases. (IFR)
* Power Grid Corp of India priced its new bonds at 8.85
percent, 10 bps inside the upper cap of 8.95 percent. (IFR)
* Damodar Valley Corp may be hitting the market with its 26
billion rupees 15-year sale only in November or December,
according to bankers. The company, whose bonds are guaranteed by
the government, had asked banks last week to indicate price for
its potential sale. (IFR)
* L&T Shipbuilding invited bids for its 25-billion-rupees
dual-tranche sale on Thursday. Banks were asked to bid for a
five-year tranche having a call after three and four years. The
second tranche has staggered redemptions from 11th year onward
until year 15 and is callable after 10 years. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.01-05 53.14 53.14 53.04 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 17* $6.72 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.09 bln
Year-to-date** $17.95 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 16 $32.66 mln
Month-to-date $309.76 mln
Year-to-date $5.11 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 17
Foreign Banks 8.69 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.65 bln
Private Sector Banks -14.32 bln
Mutual Funds 8.04 bln
Others 2.16 bln
Primary Dealers 1.09 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 61.22
(KERALA)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct. 18 19.34
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct. 18 33.00
(MANIPUR)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 1249.88
(2 States)
10.71% 2016 Interest Oct. 19 4819.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 80110.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 40050.00
7.32% 2014 Interest Oct 20 6588.00
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 17
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Wednesday all
30 bids for 862.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 168.17 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.06 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)