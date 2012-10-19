GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. * The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades. * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but with losses pared after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude oil to the United States had shut. * U.S. Treasuries fell slightly on Thursday, reversing early gains and pushing yields higher for a fourth consecutive day as optimism over the pace of economic growth again tugged at the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 18 * BSE index 18,791.93 points (+0.97 pct) * NSE index 5,718.70 points (+1.03 pct) * Rupee 53.41/42 per dollar (52.87/88) * 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.15 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.99 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Long-established Indian mobile phone operators that were not affected by the scandal-hit sale of airwaves that hurt their newer counterparts should pay a retrospective fee for part of their airwave holdings, a ministerial panel recommended. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India pre-policy poll to be published at 0830 GMT. * India-Foreign reserves and bank lending data due to be published at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's second largest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (Baa3/BBB-) hit the market on Thursday with its debut 10-year senior unsecured bond. The Reg S only benchmark deal was indicated at 320 bps over US Treasuries at launch. (IFR) * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has made an unsolicited $1.42 billion bid for U.S. luxury hotels group Orient-Express Hotels, which had turned down an offer in 2007 to form a strategic alliance. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.83-88 53.27 53.95 53.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 18* $-12.90 mln# Month-to-date** $2.10 bln Year-to-date** $17.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 17 $4.31 mln Month-to-date $314.07 mln Year-to-date $5.11 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 18 Foreign Banks 5.88 bln Public Sector Banks -13.66 bln Private Sector Banks 0.42 bln Mutual Funds 4.90 bln Others 3.09 bln Primary Dealers -0.64 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln INFLOWS SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct. 19 4819.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 80110.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 40050.00 7.32% 2014 Interest Oct. 20 6588.00 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct. 22 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct. 22 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct. 22 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct. 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct. 22 3210.00 For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 18 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Thursday all 37 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays steady at 168.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.99 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)