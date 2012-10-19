GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains
from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by
easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis.
* The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a
two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew
confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making
the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of
a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but
with losses pared after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude
oil to the United States had shut.
* U.S. Treasuries fell slightly on Thursday, reversing early
gains and pushing yields higher for a fourth consecutive day as
optimism over the pace of economic growth again tugged at the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 18
* BSE index 18,791.93 points (+0.97 pct)
* NSE index 5,718.70 points (+1.03 pct)
* Rupee 53.41/42 per dollar (52.87/88)
* 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.99 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.60 pct)
* Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Long-established Indian mobile phone operators that were
not affected by the scandal-hit sale of airwaves that hurt their
newer counterparts should pay a retrospective fee for part of
their airwave holdings, a ministerial panel recommended.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India pre-policy poll to be published
at 0830 GMT.
* India-Foreign reserves and bank lending data due to be
published at 1130 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* India's second largest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum
Corporation (Baa3/BBB-) hit the market on Thursday with its
debut 10-year senior unsecured bond. The Reg S only benchmark
deal was indicated at 320 bps over US Treasuries at launch.
(IFR)
* Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has made an
unsolicited $1.42 billion bid for U.S. luxury hotels group
Orient-Express Hotels, which had turned down an offer in
2007 to form a strategic alliance.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.83-88 53.27 53.95 53.22 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 18* $-12.90 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.10 bln
Year-to-date** $17.96 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 17 $4.31 mln
Month-to-date $314.07 mln
Year-to-date $5.11 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 18
Foreign Banks 5.88 bln
Public Sector Banks -13.66 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.42 bln
Mutual Funds 4.90 bln
Others 3.09 bln
Primary Dealers -0.64 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Oct. 19 130 bln
INFLOWS
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct. 19 1249.88
(2 States)
10.71% 2016 Interest Oct. 19 4819.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 80110.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct. 19 40050.00
7.32% 2014 Interest Oct. 20 6588.00
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct. 22 111.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct. 22 311.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct. 22 748.21
(WEST BENGAL)
8.24% 2018 Interest Oct. 22 30900.00
10.70% 2020 Interest Oct. 22 3210.00
For detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 18
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted on Thursday all
37 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays steady at 168.17
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.99 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)