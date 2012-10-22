GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dented by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger than expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy. * The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday, falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers, while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing expectations. * Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United States would restart on schedule. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as a backup in yields this week brought buyers into the market, while ongoing worries about the pace of global growth pushed stocks lower and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 19 * BSE index 18,682.31 points (-0.58 pct) * NSE index 5,684.25 points (-0.60 pct) * Rupee 53.84/85 per dollar (53.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 8.12 pct (8.14 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * News Corp said on Saturday reports that it is in discussions with Tribune Co or the Los Angeles Times are "wholly inaccurate." * Kingfisher Airline's licence was suspended on Saturday after it failed to address the Indian regulator's concerns about its operations, forcing the debt-laden carrier to stop taking bookings. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha will give an address at a banking summit at 0430 GMT. * SEBI auctions unutilised foreign investor debt limits in government and corporate bonds. Results due around 1200 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's United Spirits Ltd, which is in talks to sell a stake to UK giant Diageo Plc, said on Friday it will sell 935,982 shares in Pioneer Distillers, a stake that at Friday's price would be worth 45.49 million rupees($856,300). * Debt-laden GTL Infrastructure is poised to agree terms with holders of its foreign currency convertible bonds, adding the final piece to its jumbo debt restructuring. The jumbo restructuring follows a similar agreement with lenders, and will reduce GTL's liabilities from US$2.35 bln to US$1.55 bln and reduce its weighted average interest costs by about 400 bps. (IFR) * Bharat Petroleum Corp (Baa3/BBB-) priced its debut dollar deal 30bp tighter than initial price talk. The 2022 bonds rallied 15bp in the secondary, highlighting investor confidence in corporates from the subcontinent. The deal will pay a coupon of 4.625%, with a reoffer price of 99.305. Settlement will take place on October 25. (IFR) * Power Finance Corp on Friday announced it would be meeting investors starting on October 23 for a potential Reg S-only US dollar deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS were mandated on the deal last year. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.20-25 54.26 54.35 54.01 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 19* $-12.80 mln# Month-to-date** $2.13 bln Year-to-date** $17.99 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 18 $112.64 mln Month-to-date $426.71 mln Year-to-date $5.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 19 Foreign Banks 11.51 bln Public Sector Banks -34.15 bln Private Sector Banks 10.44 bln Mutual Funds 6.86 bln Others 3.37 bln Primary Dealers 1.96 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Tbills Sale Oct. 23 100 bln State Loans Oct. 23 Atleast 53.85 bln INFLOWS SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 22 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 22 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 22 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 147206.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 50000.00 For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 19 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all bids received for a total 996.55 billion rupees via two auctions at its three-day repo on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all the four bids received for 3.1 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 156.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)