GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday but sentiment was cautious, after global shares faltered overnight on weak corporate results and outlook, and with Asia's corporate reporting season underway. * The yen hit a three-month low against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday, pressured by growing expectations for the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy further at a policy meeting next week. * Oil prices fell on Monday as economic concerns and expected production and pipeline restarts weighed on crude futures and offset support from fears the turmoil in the Middle East may threaten the region's supply. * U.S. Treasuries stabilised after having slid in the previous session as traders prepared for this week's sale of $99 billion U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 22 * BSE index 18,793.44 points (+0.59 pct) * NSE index 5,717.15 points (+0.58 pct) * Rupee 53.47/48 per dollar (53.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.13 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is seeking to boost investment by slashing its withholding tax on rupee-denominated infrastructure bonds to 5 percent from 20 percent, a Finance Ministry document seen by Reuters shows. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Indian industrial group Rain Commodities Ltd agreed to buy speciality chemicals group Ruetgers in a 702 million euro ($918 million) deal that would set a new record for an Indian takeover of a German-owned business. * India's No 2 drugmaker by sales, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , said it plans to buy Dutch drug firm OctoPlus for 27.39 million euros ($35.69 million) to expand its research and development. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.76-81 53.68 53.81 53.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 22* $45.17 mln# Month-to-date** $2.15 bln Year-to-date** $18.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.5 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 19 $51.56 mln Month-to-date $478.27 mln Year-to-date $5.28 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 22 Foreign Banks 1.15 bln Public Sector Banks 15.08 bln Private Sector Banks -5.59 bln Mutual Funds 2.36 bln Others 4.50 bln Primary Dealers -17.50 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Tbills Sale Oct. 23 100 bln State Loans Oct. 23 Atleast 53.85 bln INFLOWS SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 147206.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 50000.00 For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 22 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids received for 674 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 157.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)