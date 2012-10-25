GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence. * The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus programme, while a less-dovish-than-expected New Zealand central bank gave the kiwi dollar a boost. * Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery. * U.S. Treasuries stabilised in Asia on Thursday, having slipped slightly the previous day after the Federal Reserve held its course on monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 23 * BSE index 18,710.02 points (-0.44 pct) * NSE index 5,691.40 points (-0.45 pct) * Rupee 53.74/75 per dollar (53.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.13 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Fallen Wall Street insider Rajat Gupta was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday for leaking Goldman Sachs boardroom secrets to the hedge fund manager at the center of the U.S. government's crackdown on insider trading, a much lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * One of Silicon Valley's most established venture funds is seeking to ferret out startup talent in India at the very earliest stages by investing in AngelPrime, a Bangalore-based incubator program to foster young companies. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.17-20 54.21 54.23 54.13 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 23* $47.00 mln# Month-to-date** $2.22 bln Year-to-date** $18.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 22 $120.09 mln Month-to-date $598.36 mln Year-to-date $5.40 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 23 Foreign Banks -4.50 bln Public Sector Banks 9.07 bln Private Sector Banks -4.77 bln Mutual Funds 1.95 bln Others 2.67 bln Primary Dealers -4.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 147206.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 202 Interest Oct 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 23 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids received for 771.10 billion rupees at its two-day repo on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it also accepted the sole bid received for 100 million rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 168.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.33 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)