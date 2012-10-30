GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday after a powerful
hurricane curtailed activity in U.S. markets overnight, while
the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected
policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the session.
* The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on
Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by
the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop
short of the bold action the economy needs.
* Brent crude edged down near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors watched for any impact on markets from Hurricane
Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S. East Coast, closing
refineries, roads and airports.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a perceived
gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength
of the U.S. economic recovery fuelled safe-haven buying in thin
trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel the U.S. East
Coast.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 29
* BSE index 18,635.82 points (+0.06 pct)
* NSE index 5,665.60 points (+0.02 pct)
* Rupee 54.08/09 per dollar (53.56/57)
* 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.13 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (6.98 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.59 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.10/8.20 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Hurricane Sandy is shaping up to be one of the biggest
storms ever to hit the United States but even with the severe
damage that is expected, the blow to the economy is seen as
short-term.
* India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut
interest rates later on Tuesday for the first time since April
after the finance minister pledged to rein in the country's
fiscal deficit.
* India's Suzlon Energy, which defaulted on a $200
million convertible bond redemption earlier this month, has
begun talks with senior secured lenders to restructure its debt
over 10 years.
* India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds
on Nov. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
* India's central bank said the government's reform efforts
are a move in the right direction but swift implementation and
further measures are needed, and warned that inflation remains a
risk, a day before it is expected to keep interest rates on
hold.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India central bank rate decision at 0530GMT.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Montek Singh
Ahluwalia, a top adviser, address conference of food ministers
in New Delhi. (0430GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Essar Energy plans to refinance up to US$1.5bn of its
rupee debt within a couple of quarters. "The focus for the next
couple of years is to optimise the asset utilisation, focus on
value creation and cashflows," CEO Naresh Nayyar told Reuters in
an interview.
* GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway, a SPV of GVK
Transportation, has wrapped up a term loan of about 8.92 billion
rupees. The proceeds will go towards converting an existing
three-lane 101.9 km road into a six-lane from Bagodara in
Ahmedabad to Vasad in the Anand district of western Indian
Gujarat state. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.47-50 54.37 54.50 54.29 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 29* -$14.18 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.21 bln
Year-to-date** $18.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.995 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 25 $374.1 mln
Month-to-date $1.26 bln
Year-to-date $6.06 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 29
Foreign Banks -6.50 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.87 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.16 bln
Mutual Funds 7.84 bln
Others -2.78 bln
Primary Dealers -2.26 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 29
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids received
for 993.1 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Monday, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it
did not receive any bid at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays at 175.89 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 2.91 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)