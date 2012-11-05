GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global
shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead
of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past
a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth
worldwide.
* The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought
the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidential election.
* Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on
Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers
to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out
some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by
superstorm Sandy.
* Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on
Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on uncertainty
about next week's presidential election.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV.1
* BSE index 18,755.45 points (+1.04 pct)
* NSE index 5,697.70 points (+0.93 pct)
* Rupee 53.8050/8150 per dollar (53.6950/7150)
* 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.19 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.09 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's economy should expand by 5.5 percent to 6.0
percent this year and growth should then return to 7 percent
next year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters on
Sunday, and said inflation was at an "unacceptable level".
* A high-profile tax dispute between the Indian government
and British telecoms operator Vodafone Group has made it
unlikely that India will sign a foreign investment protection
treaty with Canada during a visit this week by Prime Minister
Stephen Harper, Canada's top diplomat in India said on Sunday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review
on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has
received bids of over 25 billion rupees ($465.03 million) for
its minimum 5 billion rupees bond sale, four sources with
knowledge of the deal said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.20-25 54.05 54.25 54.06 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 2* $71.04 mln#
Month-to-date** $127.31 mln
Year-to-date** $18.16 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 1 -$52.90 mln
Month-to-date -$76.13 mln
Year-to-date $6.19 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 2
Foreign Banks -12.19 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.14 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.87 bln
Mutual Funds 8.36 bln
Others 6.92 bln
Primary Dealers -5.35 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY, as of Nov.2
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 21 bids received
for 277.20 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo
auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It said it also accepted both bids received for
450 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 189.77 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)