GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis, while Europe still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor risk appetite subdued. * The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy. * Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Thursday after a strong sale of 30-year debt underscored demand spurred by the looming "fiscal cliff" and fears about the euro zone debt crisis. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV. 8 * BSE index 18,846.26 points (-0.3 pct) * NSE index 5,738.75 points (-0.37 pct) * Rupee 54.36/37 per dollar (54.2050/2150) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.77 pct (7.77 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Investors piled up bullish bets on the South Korean won to the highest level in more than two years and increased long positions in the Philippine peso to their largest in two months during the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. * In a step toward reining in offshore tax evasion, the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it was close to finalising tax information-sharing pacts with countries ranging from Canada to islands such as Guernsey and the Isle of Man. * India will pay 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) to state-owned fuel retailers forced to sell at cheaper government-set rates in the first half of the year, said three sources who saw the finance ministry's confirmation letter. * India Inc. demanded simpler tax rules, faster project approvals and tougher rules on corruption at an economic summit on Thursday, as companies challenged the government to push for deeper economic fixes than a handful of recent reforms. * Indian banks need to strengthen monitoring of bad loans and also raise capital for the implementation of Basel III guidelines, the central bank said in a report released on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * National and regional leaders of the ruling Congress party will meet outside Delhi to look at party strategy ahead of state and national elections in 2013/2014. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Orient-Express Hotels Ltd rejected a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Indian Hotels Co Ltd as too cheap and appointed a new chief executive, saying that it was confident of its prospects as an independent company. * Diageo Plc was close to a deal for a stake in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd after months of talks, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a deal likely to be announced as soon as Friday. * India's cabinet agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a senior minister said on Thursday. * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will pay about $230 million for U.S.-based Dusa Pharmaceuticals Inc to gain access to the skin treatment market in the United States and complement the dermatology business of its Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd subsidiary. * India's Tata Power has bought a 26 percent stake in Indonesian coal producer Baramulti Sukses Sarana, which owns about 1 billion tonnes of coal resources in the South East Asian country, as it seeks to secure fuel supplies. * India has deferred the 14.36 billion rupees (US$264m) offer for sale of a 12.15% stake in National Aluminium to the first quarter of 2013 from mid-November. (IFR) * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has launched a qualified institutional placement to raise up to 8.66 bn rupees (US$159m)It is offering 9.75 mln shares at an indicative price range of 881-889 rupees. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.70-75 54.75 54.88 54.64 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 8* $47.89 mln# Month-to-date** $529.33 mln Year-to-date** $18.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.5050 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 7 -$52.43 mln Month-to-date $158.28 mln Year-to-date $6.43 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 8 Foreign Banks 3.18 bln Public Sector Banks -4.40 bln Private Sector Banks 5.09 bln Mutual Funds -3.02 bln Others -3.08 bln Primary Dealers 2.22 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 200000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 50000.00 WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Dated govt bonds Nov. 9 130 bln T-Bills Nov. 12 100 bln LIQUIDITY, data as of Nov. 8 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 36 bids received for 796.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it accepted no bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 173.03 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.93 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)