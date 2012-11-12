GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were capped on Monday as investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. * The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian trading on Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but its gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers later in the session. * Crude oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment to a five-year high and upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, while gasoline futures surged even more on speculation over delivery problems and tight supplies in storm-hit New York Harbor. * U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday as investors worried that Congress and President Barack Obama could again find themselves at loggerheads over the budget as the deadline on the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax rises draws closer. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV. 9 * BSE index 18,683.68 points (-0.86 pct) * NSE index 5,686.25 points (-0.91 pct) * Rupee 54.75/76 per dollar (54.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 8.22 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.77 pct (7.77 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's boldest attempt in two decades to sweep away the remnants of the "License Raj" permit system that has crippled infrastructure development has fallen victim to the very scourge it was designed to defeat. * Indian central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's standoff with a finance ministry that wants interest rates reduced sooner rather than later may prove the defining moment of his tenure. * Leading emerging market countries are discussing pooling up to $240 billion in foreign exchange reserves to protect themselves from short-term liquidity pressures, according to documents outlining plans by the five BRICS nations. * Britain will stop giving financial aid to India by 2015, the government said on Friday, marking a shift in ties between the one-time imperial power and its fast-growing former colony. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release September factory data. (around 0530GMT) * India to release Oct CPI, trade data. (around 0530GMT) * India government to begin auction of 2G airwaves. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a majority stake in United Spirits Ltd, controlled by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, for $2.1 billion, fuelling a push by the world's biggest spirits group into fast-growing markets. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.92-96 54.75 55.10 54.64 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 9* -$37.26 mln# Month-to-date** $585.82 mln Year-to-date** $18.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.7550 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 8 -$74.13 mln Month-to-date $84.15 mln Year-to-date $6.35 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 9 on SEBI website. It said it accepted no bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 171.23 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.69 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)