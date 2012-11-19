GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Monday, boosted by a positive tone in
U.S. equities last week, while the yen fell to a near
seven-month low against the dollar on expectations a new
government after next month's election in Japan may deliver more
stimulus.
* The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the
dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more
stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election
made holding the already low-yielding currency even less
appealing.
* Oil rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform
and the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians
stoked supply concerns.
* U.S. government debt prices rose on Friday, with yields
touching their lowest levels in over two months on scepticism
over whether Washington will produce a deal to avoid a budget
crisis and worries about fighting between Israel and the
Palestinians.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,309.37 points (-0.88 pct)
* NSE index 5,574.05 points (-1.01 pct)
* Rupee 55.1650/1750 per dollar (54.70/71)
* 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.19 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.11 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.72 pct (7.71 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.10/8.15 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* A senior Republican U.S. lawmaker on Friday urged
President Barack Obama to "go big" and "go smart" in pursuit of
new trade agreements in his second term in office.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The first day of the RBI-ADB conference on managing
capital flows. RBI deputy governors Subir Gokarn and H.R. Khan
and executive director Deepak Mohanty will attend the event.
* C. Rangarajan, head of the Economic Advisory Council to
the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and a former governor of the
country's central bank will speak at an event hosted by the
Export-Import Bank of India and will address a press conference
at 0530 GMT.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will be in Bangalore for a
meeting with the chief ministers of South Zone states and chiefs
of state-run banks and financial institutions.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Cement maker Lafarge SA and miner Anglo American
Plc have agreed to sell British assets to Indian steel
tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285 million pounds ($452
million), clearing the way for a building materials joint
venture in the country.
* India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.26
million) via three-year bonds at 8.83 percent, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
* Air India has launched the first tranche of its INR74bn
(USD1.3bn) 19-year bond sale. The INR5bn tranche, launched in
the morning, is being placed with the Employees' Provident Fund
Organisation (EPFO).
* Hedge fund manager Man Group has sold claims to
the estate of defunct U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in a
$456 million deal that will boost its cash position and see it
book a tidy gain.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.47-50 55.22 55.63 55.48 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 16* $92.34 mln#
Month-to-date** $668.00 mln
Year-to-date** $18.70 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 16 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.20 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 15 -$320.02 mln
Month-to-date $66.97 mln
Year-to-date $6.34 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 16 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 16
Foreign Banks -2.95 bln
Public Sector Banks -6.67 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.93 bln
Mutual Funds 10.62 bln
Others 8.64 bln
Primary Dealers -16.55 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES)
SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78
(26 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 19 588.00
(2 States)
10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 1447.72
SDL 06.80%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 878.90
(PUNJAB)
SDL 06.93%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 4655.93
(2 States)
SDL 06.94%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 2555.71
(MADHYA PRADESH)
8.37% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 2092.50
SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98
(KERALA)
SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50
(WEST BENGAL)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills Nov. 21 100 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted
all 27 bids for 423.70 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 1.4
billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 172.35 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.90 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)