GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased but the dollar stayed near multi-year highs against the yen on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. labour jobs data showed economic recovery there gaining traction. * The dollar hovered near a 3 1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism on the U.S. economy. * Brent crude futures edged lower on Friday as U.S. jobs data strengthened the dollar, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced ethanol credits, or RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making fuel imports too expensive. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, boosting benchmark yields to an 11-month high as data showed U.S. job growth picked up more than expected in February while the unemployment rate slipped to a four-year low. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,683.23 (+1.4 pct) * NSE index 5,945.70 (+1.41 pct) * Rupee 54.285/2950 per dollar (54.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct Fri (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Trade data for February. (0530GMT) * India airwave auction to start. * February car sales data. (0500 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's market regulator said on Friday it had halted the settlement of trades related to a steep sell-off in mid-cap shares last month as it investigates potential manipulation. * India's central bank rejects the notion that high inflation is the "new normal," Reserve Bank of India Gov. Duvvuri Subbarao said, noting that many of the supply-driven causes of Indian inflation can be corrected by appropriate policies. * India's capital markets regulator will soon ease registration norms for foreign investors, Securities and Exchange Board of India chief U.K. Sinha told reporters on Friday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Pantaloon Retail Ltd agreed to sell a 22.5 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali SpA as part of a move to pare holdings in unrelated businesses. * Indian steel pipe maker PSL Ltd is in talks with lenders including State Bank of India and ICICI Bank to restructure its 45 billion rupees ($825 million)debt, a company official told Reuters. * State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) received bids totalling US$400m from five banks. These include bids from two foreign banks and the rest are from Indian banks. Most bidders seem to be favoured a five-year tenor, sources said. (IFR) * Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has received bids in response to its request for proposals for an US$830m project financing. The loan is expected to have a tenor of eight years with a grace period of three years, according to a source. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.73-75 54.74 54.92 54.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 8* $236.40 mln# Month-to-date** $254.37 mln Year-to-date** $8.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.315 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 7 $89.10 mln Month-to-date $584.78 mln Year-to-date $1.88 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 8 Foreign Banks 0.88 bln Public Sector Banks -21.18 bln Private Sector Banks 28.08 bln Mutual Funds -1.35 bln Others -7.61 bln Primary Dealers 1.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 849.00 (ASSAM) 8.52% FRB 2013 Interest Mar 11 1704.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Redemption Mar 12 58611.06 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 52 bids for 931.1 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted four bids for 1.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 227.86 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.68 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)