GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's record close overnight as growing confidence in the U.S. economy overrode concerns in the euro zone, while the yen slipped to fresh lows on speculation over imminent monetary easing. * The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday and fell to a 4-1/2 year trough on the Australian dollar as investors reacted to a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver bold stimulus sooner than expected. * Brent crude oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by disappointing economic data from world No. 2 oil consumer China, while technical support and a dollar pullback limited losses and helped U.S. crude settle slightly higher. * U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower and the 10-year yield hovered near an 11-month high in Asia on Tuesday after U.S. stock markets rose the previous day, curbing demand for safe haven debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,646.21 (-0.19 pct) * NSE index 5,942.35 (-0.06 pct) * Rupee 54.41/42 per dollar (54.285/295) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct Fri (7.70/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * January industrial output data. (0530GMT) * India consumer price index for Feb. (0530GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * More than 130 academics and global policy pundits urged the U.S. Congress on Monday to approve delayed changes in voting powers in the International Monetary Fund and warned that failure to do so would diminish U.S. influence in the global financial lender. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * London-listed Vedanta Resources is considering raising funds from the US Term Loan B market to refinance the US$2.977bn syndicated portion of an acquisition financing it borrowed in 2011. (IFR) * The five responses to a request from proposals from Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) last week, indicating each bank's proposed commitment, totalled US$450m. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.71-73 54.72 54.85 54.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 11* $181.58 mln# Month-to-date** $505.63 mln Year-to-date** $9.14 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.41 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 8 -$88.23 mln Month-to-date $496.55 mln Year-to-date $1.79 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 11 Foreign Banks 11.72 bln Public Sector Banks 0.20 bln Private Sector Banks -0.19 bln Mutual Funds -8.80 bln Others 0.26 bln Primary Dealers -3.18 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.75%, 2013 Redemption Mar 12 58611.06 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 36 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bids for 350 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 236.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.57 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)