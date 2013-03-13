GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Investors growing wary of recent index highs and mixed
signals from global equities overnight capped Asian share prices
on Wednesday, while sterling remained vulnerable after weak U.K.
data fed fears of a triple-dip recession.
* The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but expectations of
radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further
weakness was more than likely, while dour UK manufacturing data
consigned sterling to the dog house.
* Brent crude prices fell for a third straight session in
choppy trading on Tuesday, while U.S. oil posted a fourth
consecutive gain, tightening the spread between the two
contracts to the narrowest since January.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as a recent
spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government debt
tracked other safe-haven markets higher.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,564.92 (-0.41 pct)
* NSE index 5,914.10 (-0.48 pct)
* Rupee 54.1750/1850 per dollar (54.41/42)
* 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.84 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.56 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct Fri (7.80/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* World Bank president press briefing at 0630 GMT.
* RBI Governor speaks at London School of Economics at 1430
GMT.
* US House hearing on India trade barriers at 1400 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that forging
new trade deals with Europe and 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific
region would be an important part of his second-term agenda to
spur economic growth and create jobs.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised about $90
million for a dedicated fund to invest in infrastructure sector,
the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* The Indian government has deferred its sale of a stake
valued at over US$500m in mining company MMTC on pricing
concerns, underlining the challenges that illiquid stocks pose
to the country's divestment plans. (IFR)
* The Chinese joint venture of Tata Motors' Jaguar Land
Rover unit is set to seal a US$627m-equivalent financing for its
new car factory in Changshu, Jiangsu province. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.58-60 54.76 54.74 54.46 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 12* $134.94 mln#
Month-to-date** $691.05 mln
Year-to-date** $9.33 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.32 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 11 $76.25 mln
Month-to-date $572.80 mln
Year-to-date $1.87 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 12 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 12
Foreign Banks 0.91 bln
Public Sector Banks 50.12 bln
Private Sector Banks -68.49 bln
Mutual Funds 1.60 bln
Others 0.94 bln
Primary Dealers 14.92 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57
(11 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 36 bids for 1.09
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 215.6 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.57 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)