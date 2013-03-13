GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Investors growing wary of recent index highs and mixed signals from global equities overnight capped Asian share prices on Wednesday, while sterling remained vulnerable after weak U.K. data fed fears of a triple-dip recession. * The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but expectations of radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further weakness was more than likely, while dour UK manufacturing data consigned sterling to the dog house. * Brent crude prices fell for a third straight session in choppy trading on Tuesday, while U.S. oil posted a fourth consecutive gain, tightening the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest since January. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as a recent spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,564.92 (-0.41 pct) * NSE index 5,914.10 (-0.48 pct) * Rupee 54.1750/1850 per dollar (54.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct Fri (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * World Bank president press briefing at 0630 GMT. * RBI Governor speaks at London School of Economics at 1430 GMT. * US House hearing on India trade barriers at 1400 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that forging new trade deals with Europe and 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region would be an important part of his second-term agenda to spur economic growth and create jobs. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised about $90 million for a dedicated fund to invest in infrastructure sector, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. * The Indian government has deferred its sale of a stake valued at over US$500m in mining company MMTC on pricing concerns, underlining the challenges that illiquid stocks pose to the country's divestment plans. (IFR) * The Chinese joint venture of Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover unit is set to seal a US$627m-equivalent financing for its new car factory in Changshu, Jiangsu province. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.58-60 54.76 54.74 54.46 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 12* $134.94 mln# Month-to-date** $691.05 mln Year-to-date** $9.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.32 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 11 $76.25 mln Month-to-date $572.80 mln Year-to-date $1.87 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 12 Foreign Banks 0.91 bln Public Sector Banks 50.12 bln Private Sector Banks -68.49 bln Mutual Funds 1.60 bln Others 0.94 bln Primary Dealers 14.92 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 36 bids for 1.09 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 215.6 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.57 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)