GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar hovered near a seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as strong U.S. retail sales data sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while Asian shares steadied after another record Wall Street close. * The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish comments from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar packing. * Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand will shrink. * U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday on news of stronger-than-expected retail sales in February, but nearly all the day's losses were erased after the Treasury's sale of 10-year notes drew strong demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,362.55 (-1.03 pct) * NSE index 5,851.20 (-1.06 pct) * Rupee 54.30/31 per dollar (54.1750/1850) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * February WPI inflation. (0630GMT) * Commerce Minister Anand Sharma at event. (0430GMT) * RBI deputy Urjit Patel at event. (1230GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's stubbornly high inflation must come down to a 4 to 6 percent range, the country's central bank chief said on Wednesday, noting full implementation of this year's budget will have a "softening impact" on price growth. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) has announced a price talk of T+285bp area for its 5.5 year Reg S/144a offering. Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are leads on the deal. * The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of the its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * India has asked the country's top five telecommunication carriers to pay a combined 18.42 billion rupees ($339 million) in additional fees after a government audit found they had under-reported revenues over two financial years, a minister said, although the companies have disputed the demand. * U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday. * India's Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services plans to file a preliminary prospectus for the S$300m-$500m (US$240m-$400m) Singapore business trust IPO of its wind power business later this month. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.75-77 54.69 54.83 54.68 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 13* $55.95 mln# Month-to-date** $834.80 mln Year-to-date** $9.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.335 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 12 $164.05 mln Month-to-date $736.85 mln Year-to-date $2.03 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 13 Foreign Banks 1.97 bln Public Sector Banks 15.72 bln Private Sector Banks -8.69 bln Mutual Funds 1.40 bln Others -0.70 bln Primary Dealers -9.69 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 32 bids for 968.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 6.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 213.6 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.76 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)