GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar hovered near a seven-month high against a
basket of currencies on Thursday as strong U.S. retail sales
data sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while Asian shares
steadied after another record Wall Street close.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the
greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish comments
from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar packing.
* Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected
increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a
forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand
will shrink.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday on news of
stronger-than-expected retail sales in February, but nearly all
the day's losses were erased after the Treasury's sale of
10-year notes drew strong demand.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,362.55 (-1.03 pct)
* NSE index 5,851.20 (-1.06 pct)
* Rupee 54.30/31 per dollar (54.1750/1850)
* 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.89 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* February WPI inflation. (0630GMT)
* Commerce Minister Anand Sharma at event. (0430GMT)
* RBI deputy Urjit Patel at event. (1230GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's stubbornly high inflation must come down to a 4 to
6 percent range, the country's central bank chief said on
Wednesday, noting full implementation of this year's budget will
have a "softening impact" on price growth.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) has announced a price talk of
T+285bp area for its 5.5 year Reg S/144a offering.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are leads on the deal.
* The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of
the its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd
(NALCO), two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* India has asked the country's top five telecommunication
carriers to pay a combined 18.42 billion rupees ($339 million)
in additional fees after a government audit found they had
under-reported revenues over two financial years, a minister
said, although the companies have disputed the demand.
* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's
largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd
, two sources with direct knowledge of the development
told Reuters on Wednesday.
* India's Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services
plans to file a preliminary prospectus for the S$300m-$500m
(US$240m-$400m) Singapore business trust IPO of its wind power
business later this month. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.75-77 54.69 54.83 54.68 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 13* $55.95 mln#
Month-to-date** $834.80 mln
Year-to-date** $9.47 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 13 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.335 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 12 $164.05 mln
Month-to-date $736.85 mln
Year-to-date $2.03 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 13 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 13
Foreign Banks 1.97 bln
Public Sector Banks 15.72 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.69 bln
Mutual Funds 1.40 bln
Others -0.70 bln
Primary Dealers -9.69 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57
(11 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00

LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 32 bids for
968.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both
bids for 6.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 213.6 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.76 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)