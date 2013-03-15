GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares shrugged off three days of losses on Friday
as global risk sentiment was buoyed by new U.S. data overnight
suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy.
* The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as
sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar
made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home.
* U.S. oil futures rose to the highest settlement price in
two weeks on Thursday as data showed an improving U.S. labour
market in the world's largest oil consumer.
* Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on
Thursday after improved labour market data and stock market
gains undermined the appeal of lower-risk government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,570.44 (1.07 pct)
* NSE index 5,908.95 (0.99 pct)
* Rupee 54.355/365 per dollar (54.30/31)
* 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.9 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.22 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.780/7.90 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India chief economic adviser Rajan at conference.
* India Nalco stake sale.
* India forex reserves, bank lending data. (1130GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The man widely expected to be India's next central bank
chief favours clipping the autocratic power of the role and
giving more say to a monetary policy committee.
* India's central bank opened the door on Thursday to
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) using investments in
corporate and government bonds as collateral in the futures and
options segment of stock exchanges.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) attracted a book of USD2.7bn
from 190 investors for its USD500m 5.5-year Reg S/144a issue
last night. The bond priced at 280 bp over US Treasuries. (IFR)
* Indian state-owned oil companies ONGC and Oil
India Ltd have bid for a 20 percent stake in a
Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer
Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a
source directly involved in the matter told Reuters. [ID:
nL3N0C62N4]
* Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is in
talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in
the Indian operator's enterprise business unit, the former
monopoly said on Thursday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.56-58 54.64 54.82 54.58 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 14* $111.77 mln#
Month-to-date** N.A.
Year-to-date** N.A.
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 14 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.31 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 13 $51.54 mln
Month-to-date N.A.
Year-to-date N.A.
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 14 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 14
Foreign Banks 9.59 bln
Public Sector Banks -16.26 bln
Private Sector Banks 9.72 bln
Mutual Funds 0.40 bln
Others -7.51 bln
Primary Dealers 4.07 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57
(11 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00
SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95
(2 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25
(KERALA)
SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62
(2 States)
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 925
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 199.13 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.87 trillion
rupees.
