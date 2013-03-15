GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares shrugged off three days of losses on Friday as global risk sentiment was buoyed by new U.S. data overnight suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home. * U.S. oil futures rose to the highest settlement price in two weeks on Thursday as data showed an improving U.S. labour market in the world's largest oil consumer. * Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Thursday after improved labour market data and stock market gains undermined the appeal of lower-risk government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,570.44 (1.07 pct) * NSE index 5,908.95 (0.99 pct) * Rupee 54.355/365 per dollar (54.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.9 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.780/7.90 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India chief economic adviser Rajan at conference. * India Nalco stake sale. * India forex reserves, bank lending data. (1130GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The man widely expected to be India's next central bank chief favours clipping the autocratic power of the role and giving more say to a monetary policy committee. * India's central bank opened the door on Thursday to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) using investments in corporate and government bonds as collateral in the futures and options segment of stock exchanges. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) attracted a book of USD2.7bn from 190 investors for its USD500m 5.5-year Reg S/144a issue last night. The bond priced at 280 bp over US Treasuries. (IFR) * Indian state-owned oil companies ONGC and Oil India Ltd have bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter told Reuters. [ID: nL3N0C62N4] * Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is in talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in the Indian operator's enterprise business unit, the former monopoly said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.56-58 54.64 54.82 54.58 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 14* $111.77 mln# Month-to-date** N.A. Year-to-date** N.A. * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.31 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 13 $51.54 mln Month-to-date N.A. Year-to-date N.A. * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 14 Foreign Banks 9.59 bln Public Sector Banks -16.26 bln Private Sector Banks 9.72 bln Mutual Funds 0.40 bln Others -7.51 bln Primary Dealers 4.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 925 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 199.13 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.87 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)