GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The yen firmed and Asian shares slipped on Monday after an
unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus rattled investor nerves,
while Friday's halt to Wall Street's long winning streak further
dampened sentiment.
* The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen sharply
higher on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout plan
includes taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous precedent
that could ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in the
region.
* Brent crude dropped more than $1 to below $109 a barrel
early on Monday, as the dollar firmed after an unusual bailout
proposal for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the
euro zone.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as lower stock
prices and an unexpected drop in March U.S. consumer sentiment
enhanced the allure of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,427.56 (-0.73 pct)
* NSE index 5,872.60 (-0.62 pct)
* Rupee 54.02/03 per dollar (54.355/365)
* 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.54 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India finance ministry officials and central bank
officials to meet in New Delhi at 0930 GMT to finalise
April-September borrowing calendar.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a
press conference at 0600 GMT after his meeting with heads of
state-run banks and financial institutions. At the meeting,
Chidambaram is expected to review banks' credit and deposit
growth.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Bank of India printed its debut Reg S/144a 5.5-year bond
last night at 280 bps over U.S. Treasuries at the tighter end of
the final guidance of 280-285 bps over Treasuries. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.48-51 54.58 54.55 54.41 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 15* $188.69 mln#
Month-to-date** N.A.
Year-to-date** N.A.
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 15 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.00 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 14 $95.19 mln
Month-to-date N.A.
Year-to-date N.A.
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 15 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 15
Foreign Banks -1.14 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.54 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.75 bln
Mutual Funds -2.89 bln
Others -4.04 bln
Primary Dealers 9.27 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25
(KERALA)
SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62
(2 States)
SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91
(3 States)
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 120 bln rupees March 20
State loans 93.65 bln rupees March 19
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 48 bids for 1.35
trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the xxx
bid for xxx million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 218.63 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)