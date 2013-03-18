GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen firmed and Asian shares slipped on Monday after an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus rattled investor nerves, while Friday's halt to Wall Street's long winning streak further dampened sentiment. * The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen sharply higher on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout plan includes taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous precedent that could ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in the region. * Brent crude dropped more than $1 to below $109 a barrel early on Monday, as the dollar firmed after an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as lower stock prices and an unexpected drop in March U.S. consumer sentiment enhanced the allure of safe-haven U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,427.56 (-0.73 pct) * NSE index 5,872.60 (-0.62 pct) * Rupee 54.02/03 per dollar (54.355/365) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India finance ministry officials and central bank officials to meet in New Delhi at 0930 GMT to finalise April-September borrowing calendar. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 0600 GMT after his meeting with heads of state-run banks and financial institutions. At the meeting, Chidambaram is expected to review banks' credit and deposit growth. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Bank of India printed its debut Reg S/144a 5.5-year bond last night at 280 bps over U.S. Treasuries at the tighter end of the final guidance of 280-285 bps over Treasuries. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.48-51 54.58 54.55 54.41 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 15* $188.69 mln# Month-to-date** N.A. Year-to-date** N.A. * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.00 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 14 $95.19 mln Month-to-date N.A. Year-to-date N.A. * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 15 Foreign Banks -1.14 bln Public Sector Banks 5.54 bln Private Sector Banks -6.75 bln Mutual Funds -2.89 bln Others -4.04 bln Primary Dealers 9.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) For full table: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees March 20 State loans 93.65 bln rupees March 19 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 48 bids for 1.35 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the xxx bid for xxx million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 218.63 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)