GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's steep falls, but investors remained wary over a bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a parliamentary vote later in the day. * The euro licked its wounds near three-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday, with the plan to tax Cyprus savings accounts to help fund a bank bailout fuelling fears for the stability of euro zone financial institutions. * Brent crude oil slipped to near $109 a barrel on Monday after touching a three-month low, as a plan to tax bank accounts in debt-laden Cyprus sparked fears of further turmoil in the euro zone. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in almost two weeks as a euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot bank deposits rattled investors. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,293.20 (-0.69 pct) * NSE index 5,835.25 (-0.64 pct) * Rupee 54.1650/1750 per dollar (54.02/03) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.50 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.85/7.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter policy on Tuesday at 0530 GMT and is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, given the context of slowing inflation, low growth, and the government's commitment to rein-in the fiscal deficit. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will borrow 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, or 60 percent of the full-year gross target, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in line with market expectations. * India's central bank is expected to cut its key policy rate on Tuesday for the second time in 2013 to help revive a faltering economy, taking comfort from moderating core price pressures and the government's commitment to trim the fiscal deficit. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-owned Food Corp of India invited bids for an up to 50 bln rupees ($921 mln) dual tranche sale. FCI is offering tenors of 10 and 15 years for its proposed bond sale. Bankers familiar with the sale said bids might come in the 57-60 bps over g-secs range or even a bit tighter if the central bank cuts the key repo rate later in the day. * India's IDBI Bank (Baa3/BBB-) has sent out initial price talk of 315bp over US Treasuries for a long 5-year Reg S offering. HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are leads on the deal which will be due in January 2019. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.47-49 54.58 54.61 54.48 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 18* $93.36 mln# Month-to-date** N.A. Year-to-date** N.A. * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 15 $219.34 mln Month-to-date N.A. Year-to-date N.A. * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 18 Foreign Banks 2.65 bln Public Sector Banks 8.08 bln Private Sector Banks 12.64 bln Mutual Funds -4.10 bln Others -3.75 bln Primary Dealers -15.51 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 For full table: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees March 20 State loans 93.65 bln rupees March 19 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 48 bids for 1.43 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 167.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)