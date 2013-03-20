GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday and investors
gave the euro a wide berth after a bailout deal for Cyprus was
thrown into disarray.
* The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S.
dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout
terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro
zone.
* Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under
$108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty over a bailout for
Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt crisis and its
impact on energy demand.
* U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Tuesday as a plan in
Cyprus to tax bank accounts to help pay for a bailout
unravelled, creating uncertainty about the island country's
financial future and reviving fears about the stability of the
euro zone.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,008.10 (-1.48 pct)
* NSE index 5,745.95 (-1.53 pct)
* Rupee 54.37/38 per dollar (54.1650/1750)
* 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.88 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.50 pct)
* Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.70/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will conduct its monthly debt auction limit for
foreign investors a day after markets were hit by the central
bank's cautious statement on monetary policy and after a key
ally withdrew from the ruling coalition. Results of the auction
are due around 1200 GMT.
* Money supply data to be published by the RBI later during
the day.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian stocks will hit a record high this year on looser
monetary policy and fiscal reforms, but concerns over a widening
budget deficit could limit the upside, a Reuters poll predicted.
* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion
rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through an open
market operation (OMO) on March 22, it said in a release on
Tuesday.
* India's total food subsidy is seen at 1.3 trillion rupees
($23.98 billion) to cover expenditure for its Food Security Bill
which aims to expand cheap food provision for the poor, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* IDBI's new bonds, maturing in January 2019, were launched
at a price talk of 315 bps over US Treasuries. The final
guidance was later tightened to 305 bps over US Treasuries for
the deal. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.89-92 54.82 54.92 54.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 19* $11.51 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.31 bln
Year-to-date** $9.71 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 19 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 18 -$0.32 mln
Month-to-date $1.10 bln
Year-to-date $2.54 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 19 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 19
Foreign Banks -25.94 bln
Public Sector Banks 25.78 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.70 bln
Mutual Funds -6.80 bln
Others -8.27 bln
Primary Dealers 9.53 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91
(3 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33
(3 States)
SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33
8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 15008.43
8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11
For full table:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 120 bln rupees March 20
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 44 bids for 1.20
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids
received for 650 million rupees at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 235.20 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.80 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)