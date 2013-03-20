GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday and investors gave the euro a wide berth after a bailout deal for Cyprus was thrown into disarray. * The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S. dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro zone. * Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under $108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty over a bailout for Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand. * U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Tuesday as a plan in Cyprus to tax bank accounts to help pay for a bailout unravelled, creating uncertainty about the island country's financial future and reviving fears about the stability of the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,008.10 (-1.48 pct) * NSE index 5,745.95 (-1.53 pct) * Rupee 54.37/38 per dollar (54.1650/1750) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.50 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.70/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will conduct its monthly debt auction limit for foreign investors a day after markets were hit by the central bank's cautious statement on monetary policy and after a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition. Results of the auction are due around 1200 GMT. * Money supply data to be published by the RBI later during the day. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian stocks will hit a record high this year on looser monetary policy and fiscal reforms, but concerns over a widening budget deficit could limit the upside, a Reuters poll predicted. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on March 22, it said in a release on Tuesday. * India's total food subsidy is seen at 1.3 trillion rupees ($23.98 billion) to cover expenditure for its Food Security Bill which aims to expand cheap food provision for the poor, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * IDBI's new bonds, maturing in January 2019, were launched at a price talk of 315 bps over US Treasuries. The final guidance was later tightened to 305 bps over US Treasuries for the deal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.89-92 54.82 54.92 54.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 19* $11.51 mln# Month-to-date** $1.31 bln Year-to-date** $9.71 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 18 -$0.32 mln Month-to-date $1.10 bln Year-to-date $2.54 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 19 Foreign Banks -25.94 bln Public Sector Banks 25.78 bln Private Sector Banks 5.70 bln Mutual Funds -6.80 bln Others -8.27 bln Primary Dealers 9.53 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 For full table: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees March 20 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 44 bids for 1.20 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 650 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 235.20 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.80 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)