GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was underpinned on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its commitment to a very accommodative monetary stance, and market nerves over the Cyprus bailout wrangling calmed. * The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media conference later in the day. * Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus programs and on optimism that European policymakers can keep a debt crisis in Cyprus from spreading. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as investors weighed the extent of a rally this week sparked by a plan to tax Cypriot bank accounts, with the Federal Reserve keeping policy on hold. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,884.19 (-0.65 pct) * NSE index 5,694.40 (-0.90 pct) * Rupee 54.36/37 per dollar (54.37/38) * 10-year bond yield 7.92 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct (7.60/7.70 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is expected to meet the CEOs of the three banks allegedly involved in a money laundering scam at 0400 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government is unlikely to call a snap election despite its biggest ally abruptly quitting the ruling coalition, as it needs time to implement flagship welfare schemes and hopes the economy will improve, government sources said on Wednesday. * India's auction of quotas allowing foreign investors to buy bonds attracted strong demand on Wednesday, easing some of the concerns about whether a recent sell-off in markets would reduce demand for domestic debt. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.89 million) through 23-month bonds at 9.18 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said. * The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32 million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. * The Indian government will sell 240.4 million shares, or a 5.82 percent stake, in state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd through an auction on March 22, the steel ministry said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.77-79 54.82 54.84 54.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 20* -$43.51 mln# Month-to-date** $1.34 bln Year-to-date** $9.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 19 -$5.77 mln Month-to-date $1.10 bln Year-to-date $2.53 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 20 Foreign Banks 31.58 bln Public Sector Banks 8.22 bln Private Sector Banks 1.31 bln Mutual Funds -28.25 bln Others -5.23 bln Primary Dealers -7.63 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Mar 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 92722.58 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 40103.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 44 bids for 1.31 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids received for 3.45 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 243.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)