GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday by
fears Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro
zone economic activity further underscored the troubles ailing
the region.
* The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to
cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor
played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour
economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured.
* Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as
Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout
and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook
for petroleum demand in Europe.
* U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower on Friday but were
likely to be supported in the near term, as uncertainty over
whether Cyprus will manage to secure an international bailout
drive safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,792.87 (-0.48 pct)
* NSE index 5,658.75 (-0.63 pct)
* Rupee 54.2750/2850 per dollar (54.36/37)
* 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.92 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.20 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.53 pct)
* Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.65/7.70 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India,
will speak at the Banker's Club in Bangalore.
* Indian foreign exchange reserves, banking lending data to
be published by the central bank at 1130 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Leaders from the world's major emerging economies are
likely to endorse plans at a summit next week to create a joint
foreign exchange reserves pool and an infrastructure bank for
developing countries, senior emerging market officials said on
Thursday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Housing Development Finance Corp priced a 5
billion rupees 15-month bond at 9.09 percent via Barclays
Capital. The base size of the bond, which is scheduled to open
and close on Monday, is 1.5 billion rupees. (IFR)
* India will launch a share auction to sell 5.8 percent
stake in state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Ltd
(SAIL), which is expected to raise about $275 million
at the base price of 65 rupees a share.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm
of Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5
billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds, a term
sheet showed.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.82-86 54.72 54.85 54.62 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 21* -$43.59 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.31 bln
Year-to-date** $9.71 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 21 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.30 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 20 $32.61 mln
Month-to-date $1.13 bln
Year-to-date $2.57 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 21 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 21
Foreign Banks -3.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.48 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.57 bln
Mutual Funds -14.20 bln
Others 8.68 bln
Primary Dealers -5.87 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 92722.58
364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 40103.00
SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 50 bids for 1.40
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all five
bids received for 15.15 billion rupees at its reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 258.47 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.65 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)