GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday by fears Cyprus may default on its debt, while deteriorating euro zone economic activity further underscored the troubles ailing the region. * The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured. * Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. * U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower on Friday but were likely to be supported in the near term, as uncertainty over whether Cyprus will manage to secure an international bailout drive safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,792.87 (-0.48 pct) * NSE index 5,658.75 (-0.63 pct) * Rupee 54.2750/2850 per dollar (54.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.65/7.70 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will speak at the Banker's Club in Bangalore. * Indian foreign exchange reserves, banking lending data to be published by the central bank at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Leaders from the world's major emerging economies are likely to endorse plans at a summit next week to create a joint foreign exchange reserves pool and an infrastructure bank for developing countries, senior emerging market officials said on Thursday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Housing Development Finance Corp priced a 5 billion rupees 15-month bond at 9.09 percent via Barclays Capital. The base size of the bond, which is scheduled to open and close on Monday, is 1.5 billion rupees. (IFR) * India will launch a share auction to sell 5.8 percent stake in state-owned steelmaker Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), which is expected to raise about $275 million at the base price of 65 rupees a share. * Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds, a term sheet showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.82-86 54.72 54.85 54.62 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 21* -$43.59 mln# Month-to-date** $1.31 bln Year-to-date** $9.71 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.30 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 20 $32.61 mln Month-to-date $1.13 bln Year-to-date $2.57 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 21 Foreign Banks -3.67 bln Public Sector Banks 12.48 bln Private Sector Banks 2.57 bln Mutual Funds -14.20 bln Others 8.68 bln Primary Dealers -5.87 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 92722.58 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 40103.00 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 50 bids for 1.40 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all five bids received for 15.15 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 258.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.65 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)