GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro and Asian shares rose on Monday after EU sources said Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal to avert financial meltdown on the Mediterranean island. * Brent crude edged higher on Friday while U.S. crude futures jumped more than $1 per barrel, sending the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest level since July. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday as a bailout for Cyprus remained in doubt headed into the weekend, leaving investors nervous about the country's future in the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,735.60 (-0.3 pct) * NSE index 5,651.35 (-0.13 pct) * Rupee 54.33/34 per dollar (54.275/285) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.93 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct Fri close (7.60/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will ease restrictions for foreign institutional investors in federal and corporate bonds next month to attract inflows and help fund a widening current account deficit, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * India plans to set up a fund to back local insurers providing cover for refiners processing Iranian oil after companies warned they would be forced to halt imports from the sanctions-hit nation, the federal oil secretary said on Sunday. * A panel set up by the Indian government has proposed a unified regulator for markets, insurance, commodities and pensions, while monetary policy and banking would remain under the central bank, local media reported on Saturday. * Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, will raise diesel prices by about 1 percent from Saturday in line with the flexibility given by the government, it said in a statement. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday there was a need for action to prevent money laundering in the country following recent allegations against three large private sector banks. * India's central bank said on Friday banks' "contingent liability" items do not conform with priority sector lending guidelines. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India aided its bid to avoid a credit downgrade by raising $279 million from selling shares in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, but needed help from state investors to do so. * Troubled wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy is set to become the first Indian company to issue US dollar bonds while undergoing a restructuring. Suzlon is attempting to refinance offshore loans of around US$650m with a bond that has the backing of a standby letter of credit. (IFR) * Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has signed a $400 million dual-tranche loan with five and seven-year maturities. State Bank of India ($250 million), Bank of Baroda ($50 million) and DBS Bank ($50 million) have committed to the five-year bullet tranche, while First Gulf Bank took the entire $50 million seven-year amortiser, which has an average life of 5.2 years. (IFR) * SBI Caps raised a $25 million eight-year loan for Mangalam Cement. The loan pays a margin of 260 basis points over Libor besides an upfront fee of 25 bp. DBS Bank took the entire facility. The company is owned by the BK Birla Group. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.76-78 54.85 54.84 54.71 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 22* -$2.61 mln# Month-to-date** $1.39 bln Year-to-date** $9.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.335 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 21 $227.12 mln Month-to-date $1.34 bln Year-to-date $2.80 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 22 Foreign Banks -7.44 bln Public Sector Banks 15.45 bln Private Sector Banks 9.22 bln Mutual Funds -18.75 bln Others -1.77 bln Primary Dealers 3.30 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 25 24190.00 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Mar 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 74 bids for 1.47 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 33 bids received for 560.75 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 288.32 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.84 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)