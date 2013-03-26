GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell and the euro was capped on Tuesday as investors contemplated potential flow-on risks from the Cyprus bailout scheme. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday in choppy trading after a bailout deal for Cyprus improved the outlook for fuel demand in the euro zone. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying after the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said that Cyprus's bailout deal may be a template on how to resolve high bank debt in other countries in the, raising concerns about potential bank runs. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,681.42 (-0.29 pct) * NSE index 5,633.85 (-0.31 pct) * Rupee 54.175/185 per dollar (54.33/34) * 10-year bond yield 7.95 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct close (7.40/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A ministers' meeting in December will help decide the fate of the long-stalled Doha round of talks to liberalise world trade, a candidate to head the World Trade Organization said on Monday. * India's central bank needs greater independence before it can adopt a monetary policy committee structure, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd said its board has approved raising bonds worth 30 billion rupees for 10 years guaranteed by the Indian government. * Indian retail chain operator Future Group has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali SpA to L&T Finance for roughly 5 billion rupees ($92 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. * Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon has priced a $647 million 5-year bond backed by a standby letter of credit of the State Bank of India. The deal is priced at par to yield 5 percent on a 4.969 percent coupon. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.67-70 54.55 54.77 54.56 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 25* $132.52 mln# Month-to-date** $1.43 bln Year-to-date** $9.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.1825 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 22 -$108.70 mln Month-to-date $1.23 bln Year-to-date $2.68 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 25 Foreign Banks -17.47 bln Public Sector Banks 1.64 bln Private Sector Banks 28.23 bln Mutual Funds -8.90 bln Others -6.56 bln Primary Dealers 3.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Mar 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 99764.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 52380.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 47 bids for 1.49 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 229.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.72 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)