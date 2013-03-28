GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on
Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak
debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's
banks when they reopen later in the day.
* The euro languished at four-month lows on Thursday, having
suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's funding costs
weighed on markets already worried about the ramifications of
Cyprus' controversial rescue deal.
* Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy trading as
U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate inventories,
while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States and the
stronger dollar limited gains.
* Fears about the euro zone sent benchmark 10-year
Treasuries yields to more than three-week lows and helped them
break below technical resistance on Wednesday as investors
fretted over further bank restructurings and Italy's soft bond
auction.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release fiscal deficit figures for
April-February period of the current fiscal year ending March on
Thursday, March 28 around 3.00 IST (9.30 GMT).
* India will watch for balance of payment data and the
current account deficit data for December quarter.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,704.53 (+0.12 pct)
* NSE index 5,641.60 (+0.14 pct)
* Rupee 54.365/375 per dollar (54.175/185)
* 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (7.95 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.24 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.51 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct close (7.70/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi resigned on Tuesday
over his government's decision to return two marines to India to
face trial for the murder of local fishermen while on
anti-piracy duty.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-owned Export-Import Bank of India, rated
Baa3/BBB-, has mandated ANZ and Deutsche Bank as joint lead
managers for a AUD100m ($104.5m) 5-year fixed-rate EMTN that is
expected to price in Europe later today.
* [Export-Import Bank of India] is about to make a return to
Japan with its second retail-targeted foray, even as its
commercial bank peers are looking at USD funding.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 26* $149.15 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.57 bln
Year-to-date** $10.20 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.1825 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 26 -$46.38 mln
Month-to-date $1.20 bln
Year-to-date $2.5 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 26 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 26
Foreign Banks 2.38 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.31 bln
Private Sector Banks -21.74 bln
Mutual Funds - 4.50 bln
Others 730 mln
Primary Dealers 8.84 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69
(3 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49
(2 States)
SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90
(MANIPUR)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 198.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 151.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 467.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 36.68
(3 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 34.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.87
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 99764.20
182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 52380.00
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday, it accepted all
53 bids for 1.63 trillion rupees ($30.03 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It accepted all four bids for 23.25 billion
rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.70 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.83 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)