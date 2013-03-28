GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's banks when they reopen later in the day. * The euro languished at four-month lows on Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's funding costs weighed on markets already worried about the ramifications of Cyprus' controversial rescue deal. * Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States and the stronger dollar limited gains. * Fears about the euro zone sent benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields to more than three-week lows and helped them break below technical resistance on Wednesday as investors fretted over further bank restructurings and Italy's soft bond auction. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release fiscal deficit figures for April-February period of the current fiscal year ending March on Thursday, March 28 around 3.00 IST (9.30 GMT). * India will watch for balance of payment data and the current account deficit data for December quarter. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,704.53 (+0.12 pct) * NSE index 5,641.60 (+0.14 pct) * Rupee 54.365/375 per dollar (54.175/185) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (7.95 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.51 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct close (7.70/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi resigned on Tuesday over his government's decision to return two marines to India to face trial for the murder of local fishermen while on anti-piracy duty. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-owned Export-Import Bank of India, rated Baa3/BBB-, has mandated ANZ and Deutsche Bank as joint lead managers for a AUD100m ($104.5m) 5-year fixed-rate EMTN that is expected to price in Europe later today. * [Export-Import Bank of India] is about to make a return to Japan with its second retail-targeted foray, even as its commercial bank peers are looking at USD funding. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 26* $149.15 mln# Month-to-date** $1.57 bln Year-to-date** $10.20 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.1825 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 26 -$46.38 mln Month-to-date $1.20 bln Year-to-date $2.5 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 26 Foreign Banks 2.38 bln Public Sector Banks 14.31 bln Private Sector Banks -21.74 bln Mutual Funds - 4.50 bln Others 730 mln Primary Dealers 8.84 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 99764.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 52380.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday, it accepted all 53 bids for 1.63 trillion rupees ($30.03 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all four bids for 23.25 billion rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.70 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.83 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)