GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher but were capped on Tuesday with the dollar vulnerable after unexpectedly weak U.S. factory data raised investor caution ahead of new indicators that could flag falling economic momentum. * The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. * Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel in choppy trading on Monday as Saudi Arabia predicted robust demand from Asia, while U.S. crude prices fell as a pipeline leak in Arkansas threatened to increase the glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after data showing U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in March fed worries about the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy, kicking off a week heavy in key figures on the labour market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,864.75 (+0.15 pct) * NSE index 5,704.40 (+0.38 pct) * Rupee 54.28/29 per dollar (54.365/375) * 10-year bond yield 7.95 pct (7.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.51 pct) * Call money 16/17 pct Thurs close (7.75/7.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * India's economy is capable of absorbing $50 billion in foreign direct investment per year, the nation's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, adding that the government is committed to reforms to tackle a large current account deficit. * India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter. * Cooling domestic and foreign demand dragged on Indian manufacturing growth in March, with the sector expanding at its slowest pace since November 2011, a business survey showed on Monday. * India's infrastructure sector output slumped 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, in a sign Asia's third largest economy has yet to escape from the worst slowdown in a decade. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's IVRCL Ltd said on Friday it will sell its stakes in three road projects in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to TRIL Roads Pvt Ltd, a unit of steel-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group. The 154.83 km-long roads are build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects with a total project cost of 22 billion rupees ($404.78 million), it said in a statement. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.69-71 54.90 54.88 54.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 1* $57.59 mln# Month-to-date** $1.68 bln Year-to-date** $10.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.35 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 26 -$135.77 mln Month-to-date $1.05 bln Year-to-date $2.50 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 28 Foreign Banks -48.70 bln Public Sector Banks -3.00 bln Private Sector Banks 57.78 bln Mutual Funds -10.40 bln Others -0.97 bln Primary Dealers 5.29 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 437.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India received bids worth 262.15 billion rupees ($4.82 billion) at an auction on Sunday of two-day special reverse repos, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. The central bank also accepted one bid for 25 billion rupees ($459.98 million) at a special two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 392.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.03 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)