GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were effectively flat in Wednesday morning trade, cautiously marking time before key U.S. jobs data and news from central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe later in the week. * The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. * Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the U.S. Midwest. * U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia on Wednesday, after slipping the previous day as worries of a major banking crisis in the euro zone receded and as investors braced for a solid recovery in U.S. employment. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,040.95 (+0.93 pct) * NSE index 5,748.10 (+0.77 pct) * Rupee 54.26/27 per dollar (54.28/29) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (7.95 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (16/17 pct Thu close) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India on Tuesday deferred a decision on a deal to buy 197 light-utility helicopters pending completion of an investigation into kickback allegations, the latest setback to efforts to upgrade the country's ageing arsenal. * India's billionaire Ambani brothers will share a fibre optic network for their rival telecoms companies, their first business tie-up since ending a long-running feud three years ago. * Tata International, the trading arm of the Tata Group, will hold a roadshow in Singapore via sole lead RBS. A potential Singapore dollar bond issue is on the table, pending the right market conditions and investor interest. (IFR) * State-run Union Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) has picked six arrangers for a potential, up to $500 million Reg S-only bond sale. (IFR) * Also on the horizon is a bond sale from ONGC Videsh, a unit of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The company will launch its first overseas bond issue by the end of April to raise up to $1 billion to fund an acquisition in Azerbaijan, its Managing Director D.K. Saraf said on Tuesday. (IFR) * Jindal Steel & Power has mandated eight banks - ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Standard Chartered - for a $400 million five-year term for loan. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 2* -$8.37 mln# Month-to-date** $232.03 mln Year-to-date** $10.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.35 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 28 $458.70 mln Month-to-date $1.51 bln Year-to-date $2.96 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 2 Foreign Banks 4.65 bln Public Sector Banks 1.01 bln Private Sector Banks -5.35 bln Mutual Funds 5.20 bln Others 2.97 bln Primary Dealers -8.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 437.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India received 40 bids worth 1.21 trillion rupees at an auction on Tuesday of one-day repo, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The central bank also accepted all 18 bids for 115.70 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays at 392.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)