GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session. * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. * Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on the outlook for demand. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after tepid jobs and service sector data dampened hopes for strong numbers from Friday's key labour market report, driving investors to safe havens. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,801.64 (-1.26 pct) * NSE index 5,672.90 (-1.31 pct) * Rupee 54.43/44 per dollar (54.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.45 pct) * Call money 6.7/6.75 pct (7.5/7.6 pct close) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor meets bankers ahead of annual policy review on May 3. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' advances grew at a slower pace in 2012/13 compared with a year earlier, and fell short of the central bank's projection, hurt by lower demand for credit from companies in a slowing economy. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * IRB Group has refinanced a 13 billion rupees (US$238m) debt facility raised three years ago to finance the construction of a 270MW thermal power plant in Nagpur. The project, being undertaken by SPV called Ideal Energy Projects with an estimated total cost of 17.5 billion rupees, started its commercial operation last month. (IFR) * An 11 billion rupees 13-year loan for Bangalore Airport is being arranged by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. The duo is providing 5 billion rupees and 6 billion rupees, respectively for the loan whose proceeds will be used for funding the expansion of the airport. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.90-93 54.73 54.88 54.75 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 3* -$67.60 mln# Month-to-date** $226.55 mln Year-to-date** $10.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.435 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 2 -$86.80 mln Month-to-date $371.9 bln Year-to-date $2.87 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 3 Foreign Banks -18.41 bln Public Sector Banks -11.26 bln Private Sector Banks 11.74 bln Mutual Funds 8.63 bln Others 1.34 bln Primary Dealers 7.97 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India received 28 bids worth 1 trillion rupees at an auction on Wednesday of one-day repo, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The central bank also accepted all 26 bids for 332.10 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 328.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.53 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)