GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked
concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will
signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of
the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session.
* The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early
in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance
as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will
be in tackling deflation.
* Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest
daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to
their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on
the outlook for demand.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after tepid
jobs and service sector data dampened hopes for strong numbers
from Friday's key labour market report, driving investors to
safe havens.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,801.64 (-1.26 pct)
* NSE index 5,672.90 (-1.31 pct)
* Rupee 54.43/44 per dollar (54.26/27)
* 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.99 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.45 pct)
* Call money 6.7/6.75 pct (7.5/7.6 pct close)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* RBI Governor meets bankers ahead of annual policy review
on May 3.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian banks' advances grew at a slower pace in 2012/13
compared with a year earlier, and fell short of the central
bank's projection, hurt by lower demand for credit from
companies in a slowing economy.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* IRB Group has refinanced a 13 billion rupees (US$238m)
debt facility raised three years ago to finance the construction
of a 270MW thermal power plant in Nagpur. The project, being
undertaken by SPV called Ideal Energy Projects with an estimated
total cost of 17.5 billion rupees, started its commercial
operation last month. (IFR)
* An 11 billion rupees 13-year loan for Bangalore Airport is
being arranged by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. The duo is providing
5 billion rupees and 6 billion rupees, respectively for the loan
whose proceeds will be used for funding the expansion of the
airport. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.90-93 54.73 54.88 54.75 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 3* -$67.60 mln#
Month-to-date** $226.55 mln
Year-to-date** $10.31 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 3 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.435 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 2 -$86.80 mln
Month-to-date $371.9 bln
Year-to-date $2.87 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 3 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 3
Foreign Banks -18.41 bln
Public Sector Banks -11.26 bln
Private Sector Banks 11.74 bln
Mutual Funds 8.63 bln
Others 1.34 bln
Primary Dealers 7.97 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85
(GOA)
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India received 28 bids worth 1
trillion rupees at an auction on Wednesday of one-day repo,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
The central bank also accepted all 26 bids for 332.10
billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 328.67
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.53 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)