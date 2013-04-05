GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese equities soared and the yen hit a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan's unprecedented monetary expansion, but Asian shares eased ahead of U.S. jobs data amid rising concern over the American economy. * The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest fall since late 2008 on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation. * Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened. * The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Thursday as investors sought higher-yielding dollar assets after the Bank of Japan said it would step up asset purchases to boost its economy, sending Japanese bond yields to record lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,509.70 (-1.55 pct) * NSE index 5,574.75 (-1.73 pct) * Rupee 54.87/88 per dollar (54.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.42 pct) * Call money 6.8/6.9 pct (6.7/6.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds in the first auction of the fiscal year. * India forex reserves, bank lending data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' credit to industry slowed in the month of February compared with the previous month as well as from the previous year, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Thursday. * India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources said on Thursday. * The Indian government is likely to issue the first set of the inflation-indexed bonds this month, government sources told Reuters on Thursday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Power said on Wednesday it had received the first tranche of overseas funds for its ultra mega power project at Sasan. Reliance said the first 25.5 bln rupees (US$470m) disbursement had come from the US Export-Import Bank and from foreign banks. (IFR) * Moody's has assigned a Baa2 rating to State Bank of India's proposed 144a/Reg S US dollar notes, to be issued through its London branch. The senior notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, Moody's said. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, mandated Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and SBI Capital Markets for a potential US$500m-$1bn bond sale, sources aware of the deal told IFR. (IFR) * Vodafone Group Plc is hopeful of finding a solution to a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the Indian government, Analjit Singh, non-executive chairman of the British carrier's Indian unit said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.17-19 55.19 55.34 55.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 4* -$59.44 mln# Month-to-date** $163.15 mln Year-to-date** $10.25 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.845 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 3 -$236.05 mln Month-to-date $135.85 mln Year-to-date $2.63 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 4 Foreign Banks -21.63 bln Public Sector Banks 27.33 bln Private Sector Banks 5.63 bln Mutual Funds -1.73 bln Others 2.85 bln Primary Dealers -12.46 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India received 21 bids worth 635.40 billion rupees at an auction on Thursday of one-day repo, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The central bank also accepted all 18 bids for 114.85 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 252.36 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.42 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)