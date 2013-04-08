GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen tumbled broadly and Japanese stocks soared on Monday, reflecting high expectations for the Bank of Japan's ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data weighed on other assets. * The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, resuming its precipitous slide on reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately as it underlined its determination to beat deflation. * Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday and posted the biggest percentage week-on-week loss since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fuelled concerns about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday and yields fell to their lowest this year after data showed far fewer jobs were created than expected in March, fuelling worries the beleaguered labour market will drag on the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,450.23 (-0.32 pct) * NSE index 5,553.25 (-0.39 pct) * Rupee 54.8050/8150 per dollar (54.87/88) * 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.41 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (6.90/7.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram will be meeting heads of state-run banks and some corporates in Mumbai at 10.00 IST (0430 GMT) along with his team of officials to address their concerns related to projects which have been stuck up mainly due to delay in land acquisition and government clearances. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao and all other deputy governors are scheduled to hold a pre-policy consultative meet with economists and economic editors at 0630 GMT. * India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma will be speaking at a conference on Intellectual property rights, organised by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Geneva at 12:30 local time (1130 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the head of the country's central bank said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata International made a small debut in the Singapore dollar market with a S$50 million (US$40.3m) five-year Reg S bond priced on Thursday at 4.3 percent. (IFR) * State-run, National Housing Bank invited today bids to raise up to 5 billion rupees via bonds. The company plans to issue 36-month bonds with a put/call options after 13 months or 24 months. The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees. Market players said bids were likely to be in the range of 8.75-8.80 percent. (IFR) * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent at maturity, a source with knowledge of the deal said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 5* -$36.68 mln# Month-to-date** $117.75 mln Year-to-date** $10.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 4 -$250.40 mln Month-to-date -$114.55 mln Year-to-date $2.34 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 5 Foreign Banks 19.60 bln Public Sector Banks -23.75 bln Private Sector Banks -0.32 bln Mutual Funds -0.96 bln Others 10.00 bln Primary Dealers -4.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 18 bids worth 336.40 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted also 20 bids for 136.75 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 248.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)