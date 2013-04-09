GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season. * The yen pushed deeper into multi-year lows versus the dollar and euro on Tuesday as the market saw every reason to sell the currency with the Japanese central bank on a warpath to battle deflation. * Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude. * A key measure of the difference between long-term U.S. borrowing costs and private borrowing costs neared parity for the first time in four years on Monday as a massive Bank of Japan stimulus program left investors searching for higher-yielding assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,437.78 (-0.07 pct) * NSE index 5,542.95 (-0.19 pct) * Rupee 54.56/57 per dollar (54.8050/8150) * 10-year bond yield 7.91 pct (7.93 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.41 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Growth in developing Asia is seen gaining momentum this year, powered by rising domestic consumption and intra-regional trade, but authorities need to ward off risks of inflation and asset bubbles arising from strong capital inflows, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said. * Indian companies directly invested $1.9 billion overseas in March, up from $1.7 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * National Housing Bank priced its 5 billion rupees (US$91.5 million) bond sale late on April 5 at a coupon of 8.62 percent. The three-year bond has a put/call option at the end of 13 months when the coupon is payable. The bonds yield 8.59 percent and will be settled on April 10. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.97-02 54.92 55.00 54.87 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 8* -$30.03 mln# Month-to-date** $95.39 mln Year-to-date** $10.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 5 -$137.43 mln Month-to-date -$251.98 mln Year-to-date $2.11 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 8 Foreign Banks 5.82 bln Public Sector Banks -25.44 bln Private Sector Banks 24.87 bln Mutual Funds 5.70 bln Others 1.57 bln Primary Dealers -12.52 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 12 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 12 26520.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 95722.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) State loans April 9 25.93 Tbills April 10 100 Dated govt bonds April 12 150 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 36 bids worth 1.09 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 302.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.63 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)