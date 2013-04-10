GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping gains for riskier assets. * The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level in coming days now that the Bank of Japan has unleashed its most ambitious monetary expansion campaigns. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting their biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities. * Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped on Tuesday as investors extended a selloff after last week's rally and before debt auctions later in the week but an undercurrent of worries about the global economy tempered losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,226.48 (-1.15 pct) * NSE index 5,495.10 (-0.86 pct) * Rupee 54.58/59 per dollar (54.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.42 pct) * Call money 7.55/7.65 pct (7.65/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's annual car sales fell for the first time in a decade in the just-ended financial year, official data will show on Wednesday, calling into question bullish growth expectations that fuelled billion-dollar bets from global manufacturers. * U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group for about $500 million from Warburg Pincus LLC, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Goldman Sachs Asset Management and UTI Mutual Fund have responded to requests for proposals for an asset management company to create and launch an Exchange Traded Fund for shares of listed public sector companies. Presentations to the Department of Disinvestment have to be done on Monday, April 15. * State-owned Bank of Baroda is a likely candidate for the G3 market as the bank has updated and doubled the size of its MTN programme to $3 billion. * Mytrah Energy is considering a Singapore business trust IPO of its wind power assets. The company said it was "working with financial, legal and other advisers in evaluating the feasibility, optimal structure and timing for the proposed listing". * Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL), owned by Sanjay Singal, has raised a 15 billion rupees ($274 million) 10-year loan via SBI Caps. The loan pays an interest of 13 percent per year. * Palladium Constructions raised a 1.3 billion rupees 2.5-year bilateral loan with State Bank of India. SBI Caps arranged this deal too whose proceeds will be used towards the construction of a residential building in Bangalore. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.67-70 54.90 54.93 54.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 9* -$121.78 mln# Month-to-date** $76.35 mln Year-to-date** $10.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 8 -$292.13 mln Month-to-date -$544.11 mln Year-to-date $1.82 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 9 Foreign Banks 2.73 bln Public Sector Banks -31.19 bln Private Sector Banks 13.11 bln Mutual Funds 7.90 bln Others 2.93 bln Primary Dealers 4.49 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 12 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 12 26520.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 95722.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Tbills April 10 100 Dated govt bonds April 12 150 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 31 bids worth 1.04 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted three bids for 6.25 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 247.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.51 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)