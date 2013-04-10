GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong
session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under
pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping
gains for riskier assets.
* The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its
U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the
Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level in coming
days now that the Bank of Japan has unleashed its most ambitious
monetary expansion campaigns.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting their
biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame
Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities.
* Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped on
Tuesday as investors extended a selloff after last week's rally
and before debt auctions later in the week but an undercurrent
of worries about the global economy tempered losses.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,226.48 (-1.15 pct)
* NSE index 5,495.10 (-0.86 pct)
* Rupee 54.58/59 per dollar (54.56/57)
* 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.91 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.20 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.42 pct)
* Call money 7.55/7.65 pct (7.65/7.70 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's annual car sales fell for the first time in a
decade in the just-ended financial year, official data will show
on Wednesday, calling into question bullish growth expectations
that fuelled billion-dollar bets from global manufacturers.
* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to
buy a controlling stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group
for about $500 million from Warburg Pincus LLC, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management and UTI Mutual Fund have
responded to requests for proposals for an asset management
company to create and launch an Exchange Traded Fund for shares
of listed public sector companies. Presentations to the
Department of Disinvestment have to be done on Monday, April 15.
* State-owned Bank of Baroda is a likely candidate for the
G3 market as the bank has updated and doubled the size of its
MTN programme to $3 billion.
* Mytrah Energy is considering a Singapore business trust
IPO of its wind power assets. The company said it was "working
with financial, legal and other advisers in evaluating the
feasibility, optimal structure and timing for the proposed
listing".
* Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL), owned by Sanjay Singal, has
raised a 15 billion rupees ($274 million) 10-year loan via SBI
Caps. The loan pays an interest of 13 percent per year.
* Palladium Constructions raised a 1.3 billion rupees
2.5-year bilateral loan with State Bank of India. SBI Caps
arranged this deal too whose proceeds will be used towards the
construction of a residential building in Bangalore.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.67-70 54.90 54.93 54.65 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 9* -$121.78 mln#
Month-to-date** $76.35 mln
Year-to-date** $10.39 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 9 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 8 -$292.13 mln
Month-to-date -$544.11 mln
Year-to-date $1.82 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 9 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 9
Foreign Banks 2.73 bln
Public Sector Banks -31.19 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.11 bln
Mutual Funds 7.90 bln
Others 2.93 bln
Primary Dealers 4.49 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 618.98
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 690.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00
7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 12 25056.00
7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 12 26520.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 95722.50
182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 50000.00
SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87
(27 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50
(2 States)
ISSUANCES
Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees)
Tbills April 10 100
Dated govt bonds April 12 150
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 31 bids worth 1.04
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted three bids for 6.25 billion rupees at the reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 247.01 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.51 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)