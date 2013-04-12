GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept higher and the yen faced fresh lows on Friday as the Bank of Japan's liquidity injections and Wall Street's record-high close overnight continued to underpin investor confidence. * The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest two-week rise in four years. * Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a three-day rise in yields lured investors to buy government debt both on the open market and at a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,542.20 (+0.69 pct) * NSE index 5,594 (+0.64 pct) * Rupee 54.52/53 per dollar (54.58/59) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.39 pct (7.40 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.55/7.65 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * On April 3, state-run NTPC made the first interest payment on its $500 million 10-year Reg S only bonds issued in September 2012. That seemingly unimportant move brought nine months of confusion over Indian withholding tax regulations to a close and has cleared the way for up to $20 billion in foreign currency corporate bonds to come out of India this year. * Reliance Industries is considering an around $1 billion-$2 billion loan, with banks awaiting a request from the borrower expected to include indicative terms. * State-run Union Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) said it would start investor meetings in Asia and Europe for a potential Reg S US dollar-denominated bond issue. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank are leads on the deal. * The $250 million four-year term loan for Power Finance Corp was launched into syndication on Tuesday (April 9). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.67-72 54.80 54.87 54.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 11* $6.72 mln# Month-to-date** -$37.29 mln Year-to-date** $10.27 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 9 $33.54 mln Month-to-date -$510.57 mln Year-to-date $1.85 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 10 Foreign Banks -34.10 bln Public Sector Banks -5.47 bln Private Sector Banks 26.27 bln Mutual Funds 1.20 bln Others 12.56 bln Primary Dealers -0.46 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 12 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 12 26520.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 95722.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Dated govt bonds April 12 150 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 25 bids worth 934.30 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 249.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.52 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)