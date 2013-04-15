GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Monday after global equities and
commodities slumped late last week on weak U.S. growth and
rekindled worries in the euro zone, turning investor sentiment
cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the
day.
* The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on
Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United
States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies
were not aimed at weakening its currency.
* Brent crude oil fell to a nine-month low near $101 a
barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities
triggered a fall as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil
benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain
hunters emerged.
* The U.S. government debt market rallied on Friday as data
showing a surprise decline in retail sales in March darkened
investors' view on the U.S. economy, which might still need
generous support from the Federal Reserve.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,242.56 (-1.62 pct)
* NSE index 5,528.55 (-1.17 pct)
* Rupee 54.52/53 per dollar (54.52/53)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.90 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.16 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.36 pct (7.39 pct)
* Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.80/7.90 pct)
KEY EVENTS
* India inflation data is set to be released at 6 GMT.
Markets are hoping for an encouraging headline inflation number.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-run NTPC has made its first overseas
coupon payment at a reduced rate of withholding tax, clearing
the way for a wave of overseas bond sales that could reach $20
billion this year.
* State Bank of India priced a $1 billion bond leaving some
premium for investors in favour of size over pricing.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.66-70 54.65 54.68 54.55 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 12* -$5.24 mln#
Month-to-date** -$7.13 mln
Year-to-date** $10.30 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.50 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 10 -$173.31 mln
Month-to-date -$683.88 mln
Year-to-date $1.68 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 12 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 12
Foreign Banks -26.63 bln
Public Sector Banks -524.15 bln
Private Sector Banks 64.29 bln
Mutual Funds 8.24 bln
Others 11.18 bln
Primary Dealers -4.67 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70
(PUNJAB)
7.37% 2014 Interest Apr 16 15477.00
9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 4925.00
7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 434.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22
(KERALA)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00
(MANIPUR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11
(4 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88
(2 States)
7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00
10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids worth 829
billion rupees at its three-day repo auction on Friday, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted the 6 bids for 23.70 billion rupees at the reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 249.51
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.58 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)