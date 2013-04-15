GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Monday after global equities and commodities slumped late last week on weak U.S. growth and rekindled worries in the euro zone, turning investor sentiment cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the day. * The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its currency. * Brent crude oil fell to a nine-month low near $101 a barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered a fall as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain hunters emerged. * The U.S. government debt market rallied on Friday as data showing a surprise decline in retail sales in March darkened investors' view on the U.S. economy, which might still need generous support from the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,242.56 (-1.62 pct) * NSE index 5,528.55 (-1.17 pct) * Rupee 54.52/53 per dollar (54.52/53) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.36 pct (7.39 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.80/7.90 pct) KEY EVENTS * India inflation data is set to be released at 6 GMT. Markets are hoping for an encouraging headline inflation number. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-run NTPC has made its first overseas coupon payment at a reduced rate of withholding tax, clearing the way for a wave of overseas bond sales that could reach $20 billion this year. * State Bank of India priced a $1 billion bond leaving some premium for investors in favour of size over pricing. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.66-70 54.65 54.68 54.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 12* -$5.24 mln# Month-to-date** -$7.13 mln Year-to-date** $10.30 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 10 -$173.31 mln Month-to-date -$683.88 mln Year-to-date $1.68 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 12 Foreign Banks -26.63 bln Public Sector Banks -524.15 bln Private Sector Banks 64.29 bln Mutual Funds 8.24 bln Others 11.18 bln Primary Dealers -4.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.37% 2014 Interest Apr 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 434.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids worth 829 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the 6 bids for 23.70 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 249.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.58 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)