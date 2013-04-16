GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen firmed against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday while commodities from gold to oil extended their sharp declines after investors dumped risk assets overnight, worried over slowing growth in China and the U.S. took hold. * The yen hit two-week highs while commodity currencies tumbled on Tuesday after disappointing Chinese data, a rout in commodity prices led by gold, and explosions in Boston sapped risk sentiment. * Brent crude sank below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months on Tuesday amid a wider commodities rout, with investors making a beeline for the exits after recent weak data from China and the United States fuelled worries about demand. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday on disappointing economic data from the United States and China, extending gains after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon fuelled a bid for safety. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,357.80 (+0.63 pct) * NSE index 5,568.40 (+0.72 pct) * Rupee 54.6250/6350 per dollar (54.52/53) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.33 pct (7.36 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Jindal Stainless (JSL) refinanced a $250 million similar-sized loan taken out in August 2007. Due to the refinancing, the maturity profile of the loan has been changed to three years among other changes in the security of the loan, sources said. * State-run Union Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) will kick off the Asian leg of its investor roadshows tomorrow with meetings in Singapore (April 16) and later in Hong Kong (April 17). The bank met investors in London on April 11. * The Indian Government has launched the disinvestment programme for 2013-14 by inviting bids from banks to manage the 5.1 billion rupees($94 million), 33.6 million share follow-on offer in Engineers India. The shares represent 10 percent of the stock. The government owns an 80.40 percent stake in the company. * The $400 million, five-year term loan for Hindustan Petroleum Corp has drawn eight banks to join in general syndication. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.00-55.05 54.93 55 54.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 15* $0.08 bln# Month-to-date** 9.98mln Year-to-date** $10.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 12 -$27.72 mln Month-to-date -$711.6 mln Year-to-date $1.65 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 15 Foreign Banks 26.45 bln Public Sector Banks -76.06 bln Private Sector Banks 7.73 bln Mutual Funds 24.00 bln Others 3.22 bln Primary Dealers 14.65 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 7.37% 2014 Interest Apr 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 434.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) T-bill April 17 100 bln Government Securities April 18 150 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth 596.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 500 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 193.48 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)