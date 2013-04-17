GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and commodities recovered on Wednesday as a sharp sell-off over the past two sessions lured bargain hunters, with sentiment bolstered by positive American corporate earnings and data supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus. * The yen eased in early Asian trade on Wednesday, succumbing to renewed pressure after gold prices steadied somewhat from an eye-watering plunge earlier in the week. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months in heavy trading on Tuesday, extending losses triggered by data from China and the United States that suggested little growth in global oil demand. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as the previous session's safety bid faded, though yields remained historically low as investors weighed how much longer the Federal Reserve might keep monetary policy loose. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,744.93 (+2.1 pct) * NSE index 5,688.95 (+2.2 pct) * Rupee 54.15/16 per dollar (54.6250/6350) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.33 pct) * Call money 7.55/7.65 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram plans to meet about 150 sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, University Endowments and Insurance Funds in New York on April 17, as part of efforts to attract capital inflows to finance a record current account deficit and boost a sluggish economy. * The Reserve Bank of India will release the money supply data for the two weeks ending April 19. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India has chosen Goldman Sachs as the asset manager for a planned exchange-traded fund made up of shares in listed state companies, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * The country's top lender, State Bank of India, plans to raise $500 million-$600 million in external commercial borrowings (ECB) in three to four months' time, Hemant Contractor, managing director of international business, SBI, said. * Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Axis Bank and HSBC have launched a $240 million five-year amortising loan of Piramal Healthcare. * Malaysia's CIMB Group has started its investment banking and brokerage businesses in Mumbai, after obtaining a stock broking licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.18-54.23 54.45 54.58 54.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 16* $0.11 bln# Month-to-date** -$51.81 mln Year-to-date** $10.26 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 15 -$228.67 mln Month-to-date -$940.27 mln Year-to-date $1.42 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 16 Foreign Banks -5.92 bln Public Sector Banks -24.06 bln Private Sector Banks 10.67 bln Mutual Funds 18.65 bln Others 11.43 bln Primary Dealers -10.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 434.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) T-bill April 17 100 bln Government Securities April 18 150 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth 580.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 300 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 270.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)