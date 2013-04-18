GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched lower on Thursday, taking cues from an overnight drop in U.S. and European equities on renewed concerns about global growth, which also weighed on commodities. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year on talk of more easing by the European Central Bank, while commodity currencies remained under pressure as risk sentiment took a further dive. * Brent crude futures slipped below $97 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since July, as worries about global oil demand persisted amid rising U.S. fuel supplies and a recent slew of weaker-than-expected economic data. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday as sinking stock prices spooked investors into scooping up safe-haven government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,731.16 (-0.07 pct) * NSE index 5,688.70 (0.0 pct) * Rupee 54.21/20 per dollar (54.15/16) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (7.06 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.31 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.65 pct (7.55/7.65 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to report trade data for March and the full fiscal year, and launch revised trade policy at 0630 GMT * POLL- India cbank monetary policy for 2013/14 at 0730 GMT MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India-based agricultural processing and trading company REI Agro has picked Credit Suisse, DBS Bank and UBS as leads for investor meetings in Singapore, Hong Kong and London. * Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Delhi International Airport are some other issuers mulling high-yield offshore bonds. * The $125 million seven-year term loan for Amtek Auto has received two commitments from two Indian banks totalling $55 million. Bank of Baroda and Bank of India have committed $30 million and $25 million to the facility, respectively. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.36-54.39 54.17 54.45 54.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 17* $0.038 bln# Month-to-date** $65.79 mln Year-to-date** $10.38 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 16 $80.32 mln Month-to-date -$859.95 mln Year-to-date $1.5 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 17 Foreign Banks 15.16 bln Public Sector Banks -37.93 bln Private Sector Banks 7.3 bln Mutual Funds 19.71 bln Others -7.47 bln Primary Dealers 3.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Government Securities April 18 150 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 22 bids worth 767.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 600 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 270.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)